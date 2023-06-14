A husband issues a warning after his wife dies from meningitis contracted in Mexico

Inside Edition spoke to the husband of a woman who contracted fungal meningitis while she was in Mexico to undergo plastic surgery. He warned women not to travel south of border to receive cosmetic procedures.

Lauren Robinson died at 29 years old on the first day of this month, after fighting for nearly a whole month to save her life in a Texas Hospital.

Her husband, Kevin, spoke to Inside Edition saying, “don’t go to Mexico for anything like plastic surgery. The risk of losing your life is not worth it.

The CDC has issued an urgent alert to all Americans not to travel to Mexico to undergo any cosmetic procedure.

Robinson was looking to correct a failed breast augmentation procedure that she had undergone years earlier. The surgery left her with scars. For the surgery, she went to a Matamoros-based clinic. It is a town known for questionable practices and cheap cosmetic surgery.

She also had a Brazilian buttlift and liposuction.

She chronicled her journey on social media and her husband tells Inside Edition, “she went back to work everything was fine.”

Then all of a sudden, everything changed.

“She kept randomly having really bad migraines where she wanted to cry,” Kevin said.

Kevin added it “didn’t take long to realize” they both had suspicions that it had something to do with the surgery in Mexico.

Lauren was diagnosed with fungal meningitis. It is believed that she contracted it in Mexico from contaminated equipment or contaminated anesthesia.

Her health began to decline and she was then put on ventilator. She passed away on May 31st, three months after the surgery.

Celine Gounder, Editor-at-Large for Public Health of KFF Health News, tells Inside Edition: “You are inserting a needle directly into your spinal canal. So, if the needle is contaminated or anything else, then you could be introducing fungus into your spinal canal. That can cause meningitis.”

The CDC states that symptoms include nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to lights.

The symptoms may not appear for weeks or even at all.

The symptoms can become life-threatening and severe once they start. This is why it is so important to test early.