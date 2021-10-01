A harrowing 911 call from a wife who fears her husband’s’snoring superfit husband’ has been placed beside her bed

This is the horrifying 999 call that a distraught wife made to her husband as she feared for her life.

Jennifer Dunne, 40 years old, woke to Geraint making odd noises which she assumed were his snoring.

4 Geraint Dunne made funny noises in the middle of their sleep, waking his wife. Credit: Daily Post Wales

4 In his sleep, the dad suffered sudden cardiac arrest. Credit: Daily Post Wales

However, she panicked after she failed to get a response from him.

She called the Welsh Ambulance Service, explaining that she had just returned from the loo and was afraid he was dead. “doing nothing”.

This heart-stopping call was released by the service as part of a campaign that educates people about CPR.

It shows a scared Jennifer saying, “My husband, I don’t believe he’s alive.”

“I believe he’s dead next to me. I woke up, and he is making a lot of funny noises.

“And then I went to the bathroom, I came back, but he has absolutely no response.

“I don’t think he’s breathing, he’s not doing anything.”

The cyclist suffered sudden cardiac arrest in his sleep.

The call handler immediately told her to pull the patient off the bed and perform CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Gwen, the daughter of the couple, slept in another room while paramedics used an defibrillator fifteen times to restart Geraint.

He was rescued from the brink and rushed to hospital. He spent a month in recovery.

Geraint said: “There are no words to say how grateful I am – not just to Jen for the CPR, but to the call handler, the ambulance crew, everyone.

“Thanks to them, I have a second chance at life.”

Heart attack symptoms Cardiac arrest does not mean that you have a heart attack. It is when your heart stops pumping suddenly. If you don’t seek medical help within minutes, you may die. It is estimated that 100,000 people die each year in the UK every year, according to the BHF. A sudden cardiac arrest is a sudden, unexpected event that occurs quickly. A heart attack is a condition where blood flow to the hearts is blocked. If someone is in cardiac arrest They won’t be aware

They won’t respond

They won’t breathe or be breathing normally. There are a few signs that heart attacks may present, including: Pressure, pain, or tightness in your chest or arms

nausea

Cold sweat

Fatigue

sudden dizziness

The Cardiff couple had been watching Love Island before going to bed, but in the early hours of the morning Jennifer was woken up.

She said: “I woke up to the sound of Geraint snoring, which he does now and again, so I didn’t think much of it.

“I tried to rouse him but couldn’t so just assumed he was in a deep sleep.

“It was only when I nipped to the loo and came back into the room did I realise that something was seriously wrong. That’s when I called 999.”

Call handler Stephen Meaker who picked up Jennifer’s call, saying: “As soon as Jennifer said she thought her husband had died, I knew instantly that I’d be talking her through CPR.

“She was absolutely brilliant and so calm.”

4 Jennifer was able to keep her cool and perform CPR on the call handler. Credit: Daily Post Wales

4 The family that saved the father’s life by finding the t4eam Credit: Daily Post Wales

Paramedic Corey Mead, based in Blackweir and Emergency Medical Technician Jo Sherrin were the first to reach the property.

Corey said: “It’s very rare that a 39-year-old has a cardiac arrest, so when we got allocated the call, we knew it was serious.

“We worked on him for about an hour and 40 minutes all told.

“I think lady luck played a huge part – if Geraint’s wife had not woken up in the first place, it’d be a completely different story.”

CPR for adults Only for hands CPR Place your heel on the breastbone in the middle of the person’s chest. Interlock your fingers by placing your other hand on top.

Stand with your shoulders raised above your arms.

Use your body weight, not your arms, to press down on your chest by 5-6 cm (2-2.5 inches)

Holding onto their chest with your hands, let go of the compression.

These compressions should be repeated at a rate between 100 and 120 times per minute until you are taken to an ambulance or become tired. CPR with rescue breathing Place your heel on the middle of the person’s chest. Then, place your other hand on top. Continue to press down at a steady 100 to 120 compressions per min.

Two rescue breaths should be taken after each 30 chest compressions.

Gently tilt the victim’s head and raise the chin with two fingers. Grab the person’s nose. For about one second, seal your lips over the person’s mouth and then blow steady and firmly into their mouth. Make sure their chest rises. Give 2 rescue breaths.

Continue to do 30 chest compressions, 2 rescue breaths, until they feel better or are taken to hospital.

Doctors suspect it was myocarditis which led to Geraint’s cardiac arrest in mid-August, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle caused by a virus.

Since then, he has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter alarmator (ICD), which sends electric pulses to regulate irregular heart rhythms.