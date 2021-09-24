A Guide to the Twisted Thicket of Bills in Congress

By Brandon Pitt
Democrats passed the funding and debt ceiling bill in the House on Tuesday with no Republican votes, but they can’t do the same in the Senate because of the filibuster.

About six weeks ago, the Senate approved a $1.2 trillion package (including $550 billion in new federal spending) to strengthen the nation’s physical infrastructure. After months of hard negotiations between the White House, lawmakers from both sides, the Senate approved a $1.2 trillion package (including $550 billion in new federal spending) to strengthen America’s physical infrastructure. The vote was unusually bipartisan with 19 Republicans supporting all 50 Democrats.

But the House hasn’t taken it up yet, because a majority of the House Progressive Caucus won’t vote for it until the larger, partisan bill (more on that in a minute) passes. Mr. Biden and top congressional Democrats — including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader — agreed on a “two-track” strategy that ties each bill’s fate to the other’s. They settled on this as the only way to pass both, given the competing priorities of the party’s progressive and conservative wings.

Last month, I wrote about the reasons behind this strategy. Ms. Pelosi had reached a deal to meet with the conservative faction. She promised a vote on the bipartisan legislation by Sept. 27, if the faction supported an immediate procedural step that would allow the partisan bill to move forward. Nothing has changed since then — except that Sept. 27 is in four days, and the partisan bill is nowhere near done.

It is almost certain that the bipartisan bill, if it makes it to the floor as promised, will fail.

Representative Pramila Jayapal from Washington, who is the leader of House Progressive Caucus, informed Ms. Pelosi last week that more then half of her almost 100 members were still committed to voting against bipartisan bills before the partisan ones are finished. It is more than Republican support can realistically make up, especially after Representative Steve Scalise, the Louisiana House minority whip, said on Thursday that the House would urge Republicans to reject the bipartisan bill.

It is now unclear if Ms. Pelosi will put off the Sept. 27 vote in anger at the members she promised, or if it will go ahead and fail. (If she takes the latter route, it is possible that the House will pass the bill later. Negotiations over the partisan bill will be shaped by the outcome.

