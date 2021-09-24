A Guide to the Twisted Thicket of Bills in Congress

Democrats passed the funding and debt ceiling bill in the House on Tuesday with no Republican votes, but they can’t do the same in the Senate because of the filibuster.

The bipartisan bill

About six weeks ago, the Senate approved a $1.2 trillion package (including $550 billion in new federal spending) to strengthen the nation’s physical infrastructure. After months of hard negotiations between the White House, lawmakers from both sides, the Senate approved a $1.2 trillion package (including $550 billion in new federal spending) to strengthen America’s physical infrastructure. The vote was unusually bipartisan with 19 Republicans supporting all 50 Democrats.

But the House hasn’t taken it up yet, because a majority of the House Progressive Caucus won’t vote for it until the larger, partisan bill (more on that in a minute) passes. Mr. Biden and top congressional Democrats — including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader — agreed on a “two-track” strategy that ties each bill’s fate to the other’s. They settled on this as the only way to pass both, given the competing priorities of the party’s progressive and conservative wings.

Biden’s 2022 Budget The 2022 fiscal year for the federal government begins on October 1, and President Biden has revealed what he’d like to spend, starting then. Spending requires approval from both houses of Congress. Here’s what the plan includes: Ambitious total spending: President Biden would like the federal government to spend $6 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year, and for total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031. This would allow the United States reach its highest level of sustained federal spending since World War II and result in a deficit of more than $1.3 trillion over the next ten years. Infrastructure plan: The budget outlines the president’s desired first year of investment in his American Jobs Plan, which seeks to fund improvements to roads, bridges, public transit and more with a total of $2.3 trillion over eight years. Families plan: The budget also addresses the other major spending proposal Biden has already rolled out, his American Families Plan, aimed at bolstering the United States’ social safety net by expanding access to education, reducing the cost of child care and supporting women in the work force. Mandatory programs: As usual, mandatory spending on programs like Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare make up a significant portion of the proposed budget. They are growing as America’s population ages. Discretionary spending: Funding for the individual budgets of the agencies and programs under the executive branch would reach around $1.5 trillion in 2022, a 16 percent increase from the previous budget. How Biden would pay for it: The president would largely fund his agenda by raising taxes on corporations and high earners, which would begin to shrink budget deficits in the 2030s. Officials from the administration claim that tax increases would completely offset the plans for families and jobs over the next 15 years. The budget request supports this assertion. The budget deficit will remain at $1.3 trillion per year.



Last month, I wrote about the reasons behind this strategy. Ms. Pelosi had reached a deal to meet with the conservative faction. She promised a vote on the bipartisan legislation by Sept. 27, if the faction supported an immediate procedural step that would allow the partisan bill to move forward. Nothing has changed since then — except that Sept. 27 is in four days, and the partisan bill is nowhere near done.

It is almost certain that the bipartisan bill, if it makes it to the floor as promised, will fail.

Representative Pramila Jayapal from Washington, who is the leader of House Progressive Caucus, informed Ms. Pelosi last week that more then half of her almost 100 members were still committed to voting against bipartisan bills before the partisan ones are finished. It is more than Republican support can realistically make up, especially after Representative Steve Scalise, the Louisiana House minority whip, said on Thursday that the House would urge Republicans to reject the bipartisan bill.

It is now unclear if Ms. Pelosi will put off the Sept. 27 vote in anger at the members she promised, or if it will go ahead and fail. (If she takes the latter route, it is possible that the House will pass the bill later. Negotiations over the partisan bill will be shaped by the outcome.