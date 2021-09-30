A Guide to Grey’s Anatomy’s Most Epic Romances

Welcome to Shondaland, where the romances always burn white-hot and usually end in tragedy.

Over the last 17 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy has delivered more than its fair share of epic romances involving a rotating roster of unbelievably attractive doctors and, at times, their equally impressive patients. It is a glossy nighttime soap, after all. That’s what they do.

And no one does it better than Grey’s.

From Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) life-altering—for us, as much for her—romance with Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) to Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) ill-fated love affair with Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and all that have followed, Shonda Rhimes and her team have never failed in their quest to make us swoon week after week, usually as we’re full-on sobbing.

And season 17 was no exception, with a couple fan favorite duos finding happy endings, cough Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) cough. Of course, not all of the pairings could work out, as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) found herself splitting from Link (Chris Carmack) after a surprising proposal.