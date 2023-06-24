A Grief author charged in the murder of her husband sues his estate, seeking $4M.

A Mormon woman who wrote a book for children about her grief following the death of husband she was later accused of murdering is now suing his estate in millions.

Kouri Richins claims in a complaint that was obtained by Digital, she “is entitled to a money judgement against the Estate for an amount which will be proved at trial but is not below $300,000.00 or is estimated to exceed $2,000,000.00.”

The number she is seeking comes from the share of her and Eric Richins’ marital home. Richins wants to get an additional $ 2 million, which the estate has from the sale her husband’s Masonry business.

Richins has filed a lawsuit in Summit County. UtahKatie Richins Benson in her capacity of representative of Eric’s estate.

Richins Benson denies Richins’ claims to ownership over her husband’s estate, business or home.

According to the complaint, Richins Benson asserts that in each case, the estate alone is the owner.

Richins says that’s not true and points out that the prenuptial agreements proves that she can claim the proceeds from Eric’s sale.

The prenuptial contract signed by the both parties states that “the wife shall not have any right or claim on the business including its value and assets, or its accounts receivables, regardless of whether it existed at the time the marriage took place or if they were to be created afterward. However, if the husband dies before the spouse while both are legally married, the Husband’s interest in the partnership will transfer to her.”

According to the lawsuit, Eric’s shares of his masonry company were sold at $2 million following his death.

“Accordingly, Kouri is entitled to a declaratory judgment that, upon Eric’s death, Kouri became the proper recipient and sole owner of the Proceeds,” states the complaint.

The proceeds in question “are currently on deposit with the Court,” the suit states.

KOURI RICHINS COMPLAINT

It is more difficult to determine the value of a house because it’s not included in a prenuptial contract.

Richins says in her complaint that, if not half, she at least deserves half of what the home has increased in value since Eric and she bought it.

Richins Benson and her spouse were the previous owners.

Richins, who paid $400,000 in 2013 for the house, says that it has increased by nearly 500%. The price is now $1.9M.

Richins says that as a result of this, they are unjustly enriching the estate by keeping the title for a house while she is paying the mortgage.

Richins wants Eric to give her the personal property that he has in his possession, including the items he claims she is entitled to by prenuptial agreements or marriage.

“Such money damages include, the value of the Proceeds, the value of Kouri’s interest in the Family Home and Personal Property, and that portion of the costs and expenses that should have been paid by the Estate as a partial owner of the Family Home,” reads the complaint. “Therefore, Kouri requests that the Family Home and/or the Personal Property be partitioned and sold at their fair market value, with the proceeds thereof being split 50/50 by and between Kouri and the Estate.”

Digital has obtained a warrant alleging that Richins first told officers that she put a Moscow mules in her husband’s bed as a way to celebrate closing on their home on March 4th, 2022. Then Richins went to sleep next to one of three sons who was experiencing a night terror.

The warrant states that she said her husband felt cold when she entered her bedroom.

In the search warrant it is stated that investigators became suspicious because a search on her phone showed movement when Richins claimed she was sleeping in her child’s room. According to the warrant, investigators became suspicious when a search of her phone revealed movement during the time Richins claimed she was sleeping in her son’s bed.

Richins signed the paperwork for his new house the next day and threw an event to celebrate.

Greg Skordas, the spokesperson for the Skordas family says while it was a concern to them at first, they already “had a number of red flags.”

According to the arrest warrant, investigators determined that Eric died from a fatal dose “ingested” of fentanyl.

He told some family members that, if anything happened to him in the future, he would be sure to die. [Richins] Skordas says, “This should be investigated.”

The police believe it was the result of an earlier attempt to take his life.

According to the warrant, Richins purchased hydrocodone in fatal amounts and fentanyl before she bought the fentanyl that was used to spike her drink the night he died.

Richins was told by a friend that she had asked him for some “Michael Jackson stuff”, and he then gave her $900 of fentanyl on two occasions in February of 2022.

Police say that Richins purchased between 15-30 pills on February 11, 2022 from a dealer.

“Three days later, on February 14, 2022, Eric and defendant had a Valentine’s Day dinner at their Kamas home,” the warrant alleges. Eric was very sick shortly afterward and thought he’d been poisoned. Eric confided to a friend that his wife had poisoned him.

Richins, as per the warrant received the second lot of drugs in February 2022. Eric died in March 2022.

Richins went on to publish a book for children about her grief. The cover featured an image of her husband wearing angel wings.

investigation.

Her charges include aggravated assault Then, you can murder someone. And three counts for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. The charges against her have not been pleaded.

In a June 12 hearing, a judge denied her pre-trial release after prosecutors said the widow and mother to three children posed a “substantial threat.”

The prosecutors cited Richins mother’s comments in a prison conversation, stating that Richins is only “a danger” to her sister-in law Richins Benson. Richins, in response to her mother’s statement, laughed and said that she agreed.