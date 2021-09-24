A ‘get Covid’ party has sent several attendees to the ICU, surprising no one

A “Covid party” planned with the intention of spreading Covid has sent several people to the hospital, CityNews reports.

The party, held in Edson, Canada about two weeks ago, was a “COVID party” during which attendees hoped to contract the virus and “build up natural immunity” without the vaccination. A source has since told CityNews that several guests in attendance have been sent to the hospital, many of which have been admitted to the local ICU.

While the party bares similarity to antiquated “chicken pox parties” here parents intentionally exposed their children to the virus in an attempt to get it out of the way, University of Alberta virology expert Dr. Lorne Tyrrell told CityNews that “COVID-19 is much deadlier.”

“It’s just unbelievable. And it’s very sad and very irresponsible to think you’d get good immunity from the virus without getting serious disease, Tyrell told the publication. “[COVID-19] carries a mortality rate around two per cent but also we’ve got all the long-COVID people who’ve been infected and have had symptoms for a long period of time.”

The myth of “natural immunity” has gained prominence in recent months, with anti-vaccination advocates promoting it as a viable alternative to the vaccine. This kind of misinformation is not only scientifically proven to be untrue, but can have — and unfortunately, already has — led to disastrous consequences.

“We thought originally that if we had 70 to 80 per cent of people vaccinated, we’d slow up this pandemic. But with the delta variant being more easily transmissible, we need to see herd immunity to get closer to 90 or 93 per cent,” Tyrell explained.

As for “Covid parties,” the Alberta health minister, Jason Copping, has a message for anyone interested in attending — or hosting.

“People who are hosting or attending these parties not only put themselves at risk of serious illness or death, but are adding stress to the health-care system, which in turn may prevent other Albertans from getting the care they need,” he said. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, largely in unvaccinated Albertans.” Such is the case around the globe as well.