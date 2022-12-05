A former Trump aide gives details on Kanye’s Dinner

Karen Giorno was an ex-aide to Donald Trump. She spoke out about the famous dinner at Mar-a-Lago that Kanye West and Nick Fuentes hosted. Her work was part of Trump’s Florida presidential campaign. Giorno claims she was requested to take West, along with two others, including Fuentes from the airport. Fuentes, Giorno, and another individual were invited by West to his dinner at Mar-a-Lago. According to her, Trump didn’t know Fuentes existed before the dinner.