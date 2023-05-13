A female keeper is savaged and “loses blood” by a 16ft-long crocodile at a reptile park in Australia.

In Australia, a FEMALE reptile park keeper had her neck mauled to death by a 16ft-long crocodile.

After being attacked by a saltwater croc, the woman in her 34s was rushed to hospital. She was reportedly “losing blood.” Leo When working at Crocosaurus Cve in Darwin.

3 Leo, a saltwater croc, savagely attacked a female keeper /crocosauruscove

3 After the bite, the woman was taken to hospital. Credit: Facebook/Crocosaurus Cave Darwin

When the croc grabbed the staff member, it is thought that she was attempting to plant a flower in the cage. NT News reported.

A source said the woman was “lucky she didn’t lose a limb.”

The tourist overheard the staff discuss it and said “apparently, there was blood.”

Former staffer said that it was the very first time a massive croc attacked an employee.

They did say that other members of staff were bitten by smaller Crocs.

The staff said that a member of their underage team was bit by one the smaller crocodiles about a year or two ago.

NT WorkSafe has confirmed that a woman worker suffered injuries after being bitten by a crocodile on her arm.

They said they would not reveal any more details about the injury due to “patient privacy” but added that an investigation has already been initiated.

Crocosaurus Cove is a tourist attraction offering visitors a “unique, up-close and personal view of Australia’s iconic saltwater crocodiles”, according to its website.

The guests can feed the crocodiles and take a picture with them.

In a vicious attack, a crocodile killed a dog and mauled an innocent swimmer earlier this year.

Alister MacPhee (37), a tourist from Australia, was seen repeatedly punching the creature in an attempt to get away after it lunged out of the water.