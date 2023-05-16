A father of two, a ‘big-hearted man’ who was 29 years old and died fishing, leaving behind a pregnant partner devastated by his death.

Family and friends paid tribute to “bighearted” father of two who, at 29, died fishing. He left behind a partner in despair.

Josh Bullock’s body was discovered unresponsive at Conningbrook Lakes in Ashford, Kent.

3 Josh Bullock, a Kent fisherman died during a trip.

3 Conningbrook Lakes, Conningbrook: He is found to be unresponsive

Two friends found him in his tent and performed CPR on him before the emergency services arrived, at 3:20pm.

Lee-Ann Bullock’s son Josh is about to become a third-time father this year.

She told me: “His kids were the reason he lived, and he loved them to pieces.”

“He went out of his ways to be with his family, his friends, and people who hardly knew him.”

Everyone in this area loved him.

Bobbie Barnes, the partner of this couple, is expecting to have their second child by December.

She responded: “I was happy that the man knew. We were very excited.

“He was the most amazing partner – I only wish that I had more time with him, and that I had met him earlier.

He would appear as a large, alpha-male character but in reality he was just a soft, big teddy.

“He loved being loved, and he always reflected it back even more.”

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other GoFundMe Page has been established in Josh’s memory.