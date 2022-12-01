A famous tweet by Elon Musk hangs today in the lobby of Twitter Headquarters

There is nothing that says “this company” more than large posters of all your hilarious tweets, and hanging them in the office.

Particularly when the company is Twitter, and the boss of the trolling is Elon Musk

Sign up Subscribe to our weekly Indy100 newsletter

Dave Beckett is a Twitter site reliability engineer Posted A photo taken at Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco. It featured three large prints of Twitter tweets, framed on the wall.

This is the first. A tweet by Twitter 2021 That reads: “hello literally everyone.” After Meta experienced an outage via Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the company posted it.

This is the second famous tweet Musk sent earlier in this year, after he had submitted an offer for Twitter.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” Musk wrote.

Third, is a Tweet Made in 2007 by Steve Garfield, videographer. He said that he made the video. “Twitter is a watercooler”.

@dajobe

“WTF,” Beckett wrote.

The first and the last tweets seemed to be appropriate for TwitterHQ. However, they are both about Twitter and part its history. Musk’s tweet however seemed slightly random.

The source of the frames for tweets is not clear.

It seems that the wall of Twitter tweets doesn’t seem to be new. A single person has posted a photograph of the wall, which he claims dates back as far as May 2022. Twitter employees were thrilled to be back in the office, and there was a wall featuring their tweets.

In October 2018, Musk bought Twitter. The company has seen significant change since then. Musk laid off almost half the company’s employees in October, and then a massive exodus of workers who refused to work for him under new conditions.

According to Twitter, engineers at Twitter are constantly working to meet Musk’s needs.

It seems that the Twitter changes aren’t just an internal one, according to Beckett in his tweet.

Get involved in our democracy of news. You can click on the Upvote button at the top to raise the article in the ranks.