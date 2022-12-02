Six weeks after Harvey Weinstein’s lead attorney called Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, a “bimbo” He was looking for career advancement and was sleeping with the producer. It turned out that his defense team had saved their most harsh words for last.

Los Angeles Criminal Court heard Thursday’s final testimony from defense lawyers. They said that the eight women who reported Weinstein as having raped and assaulted them were either lying, or they had been lied to. “fame and fortune seekers” Who all have the same five words? “Take my word for it.”

Weinstein’s closing-statement duties fell to Alan Jackson, who has been taking over for lead defense attorney Mark Werksman in several key cross-examinations throughout the trial, now deep into its second month. Jackson has been the more animated and pugnacious of the two litigators, and he wasn’t holding back Thursday.

“Everything … is smoke and mirrors,” Jackson stated. “Can you accept what they say as gospel? They were untruthful with you. They all told you lies.”

Jackson went one-by-one though the Jane Does’ testimony, but parked for a minute on Siebel Newsom, who spent multiple days on the stand, getting highly emotional on multiple occasions and raising her voice through fits of sobbing.

“It was a theatrical, overly dramatized performance,” Jackson stated. “What you saw was an act. A pretty good act. But it had no basis in truth. … It was almost like it was on cue, it was almost like it was rehearsed. Just because she cried the hardest or yelled the loudest, it does not change any of the facts.”

Jackson suggested Siebel Newsom be involved in “transactional sex” Weinstein but regretted it when the #MeToo movement established itself. Newsom claimed that Weinstein called her to a meeting in his hotel, and then pursued her relentlessly around the room until eventually she was raped on a bed.

Siebel Newsom “cannot square in her mind the idea that she’s a successful, well educated, well-bred refined woman who had consensual sex with Harvey Weinstein in exchange for opportunity and access,” Jackson stated. “Regret is not the same thing as rape. And it’s important we make that distinction in this courtroom.”

To back that framing, Jackson highlighted Siebel Newsom’s testimony that she only reached out to Weinstein once looking for campaign contributions for her husband. Next, he showed a collection of emails from 2006 to 2008. “obsessively seeking” Weinstein’s audience scrolling through the examples for several minutes.

“Regret is far from rape. You don’t get to rewrite your own history no matter who you’re married to,” Later she said that Weinstein had become her enemy after #MeToo “not because it was true, but because it was trendy.”

The day before, the prosecution began their closing statements calling Weinstein an acquittal. “degenerate rapist” Multiple witnesses repeatedly repeated the predator’s tactics. Marlene Martinez, Deputy District Attorney wrapped up her closing remarks Thursday and spent some time focusing on Siebel Newsom’s testimony.

Martinez called back to Werksman’s opening statement, when the defense lead called Newsom a “bimbo.”

“[The accusers] came to court and his attorney called them bimbos,” Martinez said this, pointing out Werksman and Weinstein. “They knew his attorney would call them bimbos in open court … [Newsom] knew exactly what she was walking into, but came forward and told the truth. She had nothing to gain but to ensure that justice was sought.”

Weinstein furiously made notes on his legal paper and then silently presented them to Werksman. Weinstein looked straight at the jury as Jackson presented the defense closing.

When it was Jackson’s turn, his first words were:

“‘Take my word for it’ … five words that sum up the entirety of the prosecution’s case.”

Weinstein’s defense has maintained that the alleged assaults of Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 never happened, and that Jane Does 3 and 4 (Newsom) had “transactional” Weinstein has sex: “He benefited, she benefited,” Jackson stated.

Jackson became animated and passionate about the witness credibility. “If you decide a witness deliberately lied over something significant in this case you should consider not believing anything that witness says,” He stated, emphasizing that the criminal-defense mantra is the most important.

Weinstein is already serving 23 years in a New York prison for criminal first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape, a conviction he has been granted the right to appeal. Five years ago, the New York Times made allegations against Weinstein. He maintained his innocence.

The original 11 charges brought forward by Prosecutors were based on eight women’s allegations. Jane Doe 5 was never a reality and the four remaining charges were dismissed without Jane Doe 5’s testimony. Weinstein, who is still facing 140 years imprisonment in California for the five remaining counts of sexual assault as well as two counts each of rape could face up to 140 year sentences.