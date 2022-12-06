A Cop known as the ‘Baby Whisperer’ gives tips on what to do in delivery

Long Island police officer, New York. “The Baby Whisperer,” who assisted in his fifth newborn delivery in five years recently still doesn’t consider himself an expert in bringing children into the world.

Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron (37), of the Suffolk County Police Department, told Inside Edition Digital via email “even after being a part of five baby deliveries I don’t consider myself an expert by any means, and I still breathe a sigh of relief every time the paramedics and ambulance show up.”

Yesterday, Sergeant. Negron was part of a team of cops who helped usher Owen Anthony Maldonado into the world in his family’s living room.

He was shocked to hear that the woman in labor had called him. “my initial reaction was that the call was probably a false alarm, or that the mother was just experiencing contractions and would make it to the hospital before giving birth if the baby was coming.”

The fate of the world and destiny would be different. The house was contacted by another officer who arrived on the scene first. “the baby was crowning, I knew this was the real deal.”

Police said Maldonado was only 15 minutes old when his mother called 911. Reports indicate that an ambulance was dispatched shortly after Maldonado’s birth. The mother and baby were both taken to the hospital with good health.

“I don’t think any of the officers knew about my track record, or that their Sergeant was the ‘Baby Whisperer,’ but as their supervisor, I made sure the situation was handled as best as possible given the scenario and equipment we had to work with,” He stated.

Sgt. Negron was a new member of the department and had no children. He helped with the birth of his second child in 2017. ABC7 reported that the sergeant was asked by ABC7 to serve as the godfather of his third child.

“Of all the past families that I’ve had these experiences with I’ve kept in contact the most with Bryce Pappalardo and his family, not only was he the first child that I helped deliver but his parents asked me to be his godfather and we’ve had a special bond since then,” He stated.

It is the. “Baby Whisperer,” He says that his top tip for someone in a situation where they have to deliver a baby to be calm is to stay as calm and composed as possible “focusing on your breathing are very important, the mother of the baby did a great job doing that and made a stressful situation a little easier on every occasion I was a part of.

“Being apart of five child births has been the most rewarding part of my career to date, and I can’t imagine anything topping that,” He concluded. “I’ve been asked a lot if I expect this to happen again, at this point I truly believe I’m put in these situations for a reason that I can’t explain but if and when it does I’ll be ready to embrace the challenge and do my part to welcome a new life into the world.”