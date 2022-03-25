A Complete Timeline of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem’s Relationship

February 2022: Cruz & Bardem were the sixth couple to be nominated in the same year for Academy Awards in acting categories.





Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz attend the 2022 Goya Cinema Awards.



Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images







Bardem was nominated as the best actor for his role in “Being the Ricardos”Cruz was nominated best actress in a role she played in “Parallel Mothers.”

According to the Oscars website, other couples have been nominated at the same Oscars ceremony for acting awards. These include Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner and Ava Gardner, as well as Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Economic Times.

This is the first year that two couples have been nominated in the same category for acting. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, who were engaged in 2016, were nominated for Jane Campion’s performance. Netflix western “The Power of The Dog.”

Bardem shared their feelings about the nominations, telling TheWrap, “It’s been a beautiful day at home. We were holding on to each other, trying to fit on the same sofa, and there were so many things to pay attention to.”

“When the time for actor came, I knew my name would be the first because [it starts with] B,”He said. “So if they don’t start saying the ‘Ja…’ right away, we had a problem. I heard the ‘Ja,’ and I said, ‘All right!’ And she celebrated more than me … They said Chastain, Colman, and she said, ‘too many Cs.’ But then, ‘Penelope Cruz,’ and that was the moment when we were like, ‘Yeahhhhh!'”

“It’s extraordinary, having that moment of sharing something so special with your wife,”The “Eat Pray Love” actor continued. “It really makes the thing way more valuable.”