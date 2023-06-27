A Comedian has maintained good relations with ex-girlfriends

Ian Hecox has no girlfriend at present. The comedian was in at least two relationships. The comedian left on good terms, even though the romances ended.

Ian Hecox, a YouTube comedian who has gained a lot of fame, also shares other aspects of his life, such as his relationship, on the Internet. Pamela Horton, who was a former playmate and gamer, was Hecox’s partner for 2 years.

Ian Hecox was in a relationship with Melanie Moat for almost ten years. Ian Hecox revealed that although past relationships ended, they did so in a “nice way”.

Ian Hecox attends the “I Feel Pretty Premiere” in Westwood on April 17, 2018.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Melanie Moat Breaks Up with Ian Hecox via Social Media

Moat shared on Twitter that in 2014 she and Hecox would be parting ways after a nearly decade-long relationship. She did not specify the reason for the split.

We have both decided that we are no longer together. Please respect this decision as we are both happy with it. “It’s been an amazing 7 years.”

Hecox announced the breakup of his relationship with Moat almost immediately. Writing“@MostlyMelanie Everything is good. The end could not have been better. “We would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

Moat is an a Photo by: Graduated from California State University in the field of Communication and Media Studies. Moat’s relationship with Hecox didn’t work out. She later fell in love with Andy Roth and they have been together ever since. Since 2019.

Ian Hecox’s ex-girlfriend and Ian Hecox did an interview together after their breakup

Hecox began to date Horton after he split with Moat in 2015. Horton is a former Playboy Playmate of Hugh Hefner, just like Pamela Anderson. But her real passion was games. Horton You can also read about the importance of this in our article:

“… “I used to be a video gamer long before I ever became pretty.”

Horton’s love for gaming led her to become an influencer in the world of gamers while working at Playboy. This is how Horton met Hecox. After dating for several years, they announced their split on Hecox’s YouTube channel.

Horton is a woman who has started her own business Businesspeople can also benefit from this In 2018, she has found love with her partner. On a birthday You can also check out our other blog posts. She revealed in a letter dedicated to her late husband that they had been friends since the middle school years, but hadn’t started “adventures” until many years after.

Her husband is alleged to have told her that InstagramHe is also a motorcycle enthusiast, mechanic and engineer. His wife announced earlier in the year that they will be officially Mr. & Mrs. once Horton gets married. TwitterI’m marrying today!

Ian Hecox has revealed that he still maintains good relations with former lovers

Hecox, Horton and Horton, who had ended two relationships in 2019, sat together to make a YouTube video that explored the reasons for their breakup. revealed:

The way things ended between us, and with my previous long-term partner ended nicely.