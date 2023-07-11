A cabin crew rule you may not like could be the one that saves your life.

Many travelers are frustrated by a seemingly insignificant flight rule which can be annoying during the takeoff or landing.

The industry professionals say that this is a life-saving practice.

1 It’s for a good reason that flight attendants tell you to pull down your blinds before taking off. Credit: Getty

Before a flight, passengers may find it annoying to sit in the sunlight with blinds up.

This is to allow the people inside of the cabin to assess any problems that may arise.

In a recent blog, Schiphol International Airport stated that the airport was doing this for its own safety.

“If anything happens during take-off and landing – the riskiest stages of every flight – then your eyes will already be used to the dark, and you’ll be able to react more quickly.

“That’s also the reason why the lights in the cabin are dimmed for take-off and landing.”

The helicopter pilot Marshall Smith is in agreement with these cautionary measures, saying it’s important to also look out the window if there are any emergencies that force you to leave the aircraft.

It is important that passengers can see the entire plane. One side may be dangerous to leave from.

Smith posted on Facebook: “The goal is to let your eyes adapt to the light outside so you are not blinded in the event of an emergency. You can ask questions about the Quora.

This is also the reason why the landing lights are off at night. It allows your eyes to get used to the darkness, in case of an emergency.

If your eyes are already adjusted to darkness, then you don’t need to wait.

Harro Rander, CEO of the Aviation Safety network (ASN), says there are a number of disasters that can make deboarding dangerous.

He told the Daily Mail.

If flames can be seen on the side you need to use another exit.

An anonymous flight attendant defended this rule on a Reddit forum.

Then they added: [to the window blinds] we always turn off the lights in the cabin at this time.

The human eye needs to get used the the brightness outside.

In the event of an emergency and the need to exit the aircraft, it’s important to be able to immediately locate the surroundings and to not wait until the eyes are accustomed to the bright lights or the darkness.