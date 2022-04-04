A Brexiteer’s brag about not living with central heating has spectacularly backfired

A viral tweet implying the energy crisis isn’t too bad because people didn’t have central heating in the past has backfired massively.

Posting on Twitter, a pro-Brexit account reminisced about their chilly youth and told people “moaning about how cold their flat was” on the news to “get a bloody jumper”.

It comes as the energy cap

They wrote:

“Who remembers living in a house without central heating, no double glazing, no loft insulation etc. and waking up and scratching pictures in the ice on the inside of the windows?

“Less than 40 years ago, bought a brand new Wilcon home, no double glazing or central heating. One electric heater in lounge.

“Saw somebody on the news tonight moaning about how cold their flat was and moaning about heating cost. They were wearing a t-shirt. Get a bloody jumper if I was you and wrap up warm….”

People thought it was a ridiculous comment and mocked the tweet, causing it to go viral:

