A Benefit Of Eating Eggs That Might Surprise You

Of course, better reflexes aren’t the only reason you should incorporate eggs into your diet. According to Eat This, Not That!Eggs have been linked to fat loss, decreased inflammation, and increased lean muscle. You can boost your immunity system with eggs rich in selenium. They also have vitamin B12 which can help increase your energy levels. Speaking of B vitamins, eggs contain vitamins B2 and B5 along with B12. All of these nutrients are important for maintaining healthy skin, hair, eyes, nerve function, and muscle strength.

Eggs are considered a complete protein, which means they contain all nine of the essential amino acids that the human body doesn’t create by itself (via WebMD). They are also extremely nutrient-dense and provide protein, fats, carbs selenium, potassium, phosphorus and choline in every bite. They also improve HDL cholesterol. Bottom line: Every once in awhile, swap out your cereal for an egg omelet. Your body will appreciate it!