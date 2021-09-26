A Beautiful Wedding With Breathtaking View Takes Place For Natasha Hamilton & Charles Gray

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has married her fiancé Charles Gray in a stunning Italian wedding. It had been a lengthy engagement for the pair, with Charles popping the question five years ago.

Taking to Instagram today, Natasha shared a beautiful snap of her and her new husband Charles shortly after the ceremony. The redhead looked gorgeous in a plunging strappy white bridal gown and lace veil.

In another photo, Natasha gave a glimpse at her stunning dress in full as she posed with her bandmates, Liz McClaren and Jenny Frost. Natasha’s dashing groom Charles opted for a smart navy suit for the occasion and grinned from ear to ear in the snaps.

Popstar Natasha posted the pics online writing: “Charles & Natasha Gay, 25.09.2021 – Until the end” followed by a red love heart emoji.

Atomic Kitten’s Jenny replied: “You looked like a Hollywood star…absolutely breathtaking. What a day. Thank you both.”

She shared a picture with the bride to her own page and wrote: “The best day celebrating @natashahamilton & @charlesgay yesterday!

“It was magical from beginning to end. Tash you looked just breathtaking – another level beautiful. Love you girls x”. While bandmate Liz posted: “How stunning does our @natashahamilton look?! We all had the most beautiful day yesterday! Thank you Mr & Mrs. Gay. I can’t believe we got to be a part of such a truly magical day.