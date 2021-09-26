A Beautiful Wedding With Breathtaking View Takes Place For Natasha Hamilton & Charles Gray

A Beautiful Wedding With Breathtaking View Takes Place For Natasha Hamilton & Charles Gray
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesNews

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has married her fiancé Charles Gray in a stunning Italian wedding. It had been a lengthy engagement for the pair, with Charles popping the question five years ago.

Taking to Instagram today, Natasha shared a beautiful snap of her and her new husband Charles shortly after the ceremony. The redhead looked gorgeous in a plunging strappy white bridal gown and lace veil.

A Beautiful Wedding With Breathtaking View Takes Place For Natasha Hamilton & Charles GrayIn another photo, Natasha gave a glimpse at her stunning dress in full as she posed with her bandmates, Liz McClaren and Jenny Frost. Natasha’s dashing groom Charles opted for a smart navy suit for the occasion and grinned from ear to ear in the snaps.

Popstar Natasha posted the pics online writing: “Charles & Natasha Gay, 25.09.2021 – Until the end” followed by a red love heart emoji.

Atomic Kitten’s Jenny replied: “You looked like a Hollywood star…absolutely breathtaking. What a day. Thank you both.”

A Beautiful Wedding With Breathtaking View Takes Place For Natasha Hamilton & Charles Gray

She shared a picture with the bride to her own page and wrote: “The best day celebrating @natashahamilton & @charlesgay yesterday!

“It was magical from beginning to end. Tash you looked just breathtaking – another level beautiful. Love you girls x”. While bandmate Liz posted: “How stunning does our @natashahamilton look?! We all had the most beautiful day yesterday! Thank you Mr & Mrs. Gay. I can’t believe we got to be a part of such a truly magical day.

Latest News

Previous articleDaughter Helps Launder Dirty Money For Dad’s Illegal Burlglary Stints
Next articleDenzel Washington and Frances McDormand Play Shakespeare in the Dark

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder