A 19-year-old Call of Duty gamer with no military experience will fight in Ukraine

A boy aged 19 years old with “no military experience”According to his mom, he has been fighting in Ukraine.

Jamie, a Call of Duty fanatic, apparently has reportedly gotten involved in “never shot a rifle”Before confirming his plans to visit the war-stricken nation, he had joked about it. He left 36 hours later.

Jamie regularly checks in with his mom to make sure he is safe.

Please sign up Refugees Welcome petition Click hereIf you are able, please consider donating Click here.

Click hereSign up for our newsletters