A 12-year-old boy dies from a Fentanyl overdose after his uncle cleans up the drug lab: Authorities

New Jersey authorities announced that the uncle who was responsible for the death of a 12-yearold boy who had taken fentanyl in excess has been charged with causing his death.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Troy Nokes (35), was charged this week for first-degree grossly aggravated manslaughter.

According to Thursday’s statement, a school nurse gave CPR to the boy after he became unresponsive on Jan. 24, according the prosecutor’s Office. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

An autopsy performed by Philadelphia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined he died from fentanyl intoxication, the prosecutor’s statement said.

Also arrested was Joanna Johnson, who is charged with evidence tampering and hindering the apprehension of Nokes, the statement said. On Friday, she pleaded guilty.

Both were taken into custody by the U.S. The U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested both of them and they are currently being held without bail at Camden County Correctional Facility.

Nokes will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Authorities said that the boy was living at Nokes’ house, where his uncle made fentanyl. Nokes told the child to clean drug paraphernalia contaminated with fentanyl and witnesses told investigators the boy was not wearing gloves at the time, the prosecutor’s office said.

Nokes has also been charged with first-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, witness tampering, tampering with evidence, hindering apprehension and aggravated assault, among other related charges, the statement said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information was asked to contact Camden Prosecutor’s Detective Lateasha Jones at 856-225-8656 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Mark Grodzielanek at 856-374-5718.