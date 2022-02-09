90 Day Fiancé’s Tiffany Franco Reveals Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss In New Photo

90 Day Fiancé is mostly known for the drama that its couples get caught up in, but I’d also argue the series definitely gained a reputation for radical body transformations. Whether it’s someone like former star Larissa Lima Santos’ plastic surgery or Angela Deem’s various changes as of late, this franchise is known for its glow-ups. Now, we have another one to add to the list, as Tiffany Franco just shared a jaw-dropping weight loss photo.

Tiffany Franco, who 90 Day Fiancé fans may remember had a massive falling out with her South African now ex-husband Ronald Smith, recently posted a photo on Instagram of her shocking transformation. Check out the photo below, in which Tiffany is seen on the right posing with a friend at a concert.

Fans can see from the photo that she has undergone a pretty drastic transformation from the last time she appeared on television back in 2021. Tiffany Franco revealed on Instagram back in December that she lost 61 pounds after getting gastric sleeve surgery in June. She revealed a big part of her inspiration to have the procedure was due to Angela Deem’s transformation. Franco was there for the now-infamous tell-all special where Angela flashed her breasts to husband Michael Ilesanmi’s family following a fight with them.

Tiffany Franco’s latest photo definitely gives off “single and ready to mingle” vibes, especially following her split from ex-Ronald Smith. The two went back and forth on the subject of divorce over the years, though now it appears the mother of two is officially done with Smith and his efforts to make the family permanently move to South Africa. The couple’s latest story in the franchise involved Tiffany taking the children there for the holidays as a test run to see if they could make a life there. The couple ultimately got into a big fight during the trip , as Tiffany felt Ronald did little to no preparation for their arrival.

As for what’s going on with Ronald Smith while Tiffany Franco continues to lose weight, that’s a mystery. Ronald posted a couple of photos and videos with a new girlfriend in late November and early December, but beyond that, he’s largely off of his Instagram account. It’s not entirely clear if that relationship is still going or if there might even be a reconciliation between him and Tiffany. Stranger things have happened in this couple’s story, though I’m sure there are some 90 Day Fiancé fans who might rather see the two go their separate ways.