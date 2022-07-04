90 Day Fiancé’s Paul Staehle Speaks Out After He And Son Were Reported Missing Amid Custody Issues

It’s been a while since 90 Day Fiancé’s Paul and Karine Staehle have been active within the franchise, but they’ve been in the spotlight plenty of times since their stints ended, due to Legal issues and social media drama . As a result, Paul and Pierre, his three-year old son, have been reported missing. This is despite the custody issues that Pierre has been facing. Paul shared his story on social media in the wake of the shocking news.

Many 90 Day FiancéViewers first learned of the situation after Pierre and Paul appeared on a bulletin by Missing People In America. According to authorities, TMZ that the report was filed by Lousiville, Kentucky, CPS officials, who had already taken Paul’s 16-month-old son, Ethan, from his mother’s house. Paul shared the sad news via social media. John Yates ):

From Paul – As I reported earlier Paul’s children were taken from Paul, Karine, and Paul’s parents. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2HC5bPiCLkJuly 2, 2022 More

Paul eventually responded to media outlets and said that he wasn’t missing but was on a work trip with his eldest son, Pierre. The 90-DayAn alum explained that he has been traveling through Pennsylvania, Florida and Florida since June. Pierre was also with him because Pierre suffers from separation anxiety. Paul stated that he plans to return to Louisville as soon possible and that he or his parents will be able to legally take back custody of his children.

Karine appears to be a good candidate. Paul has not seen him since January 2022. . Karine or someone speaking for her based on the words, addressed the issues via an Instagram Story (via John Yates ). She stated that she is currently following all the laws and will speak more on social media later.

As of this writing, specific information regarding what led CPS to take the couple’s children from their custody has not been made public. Fans know this, however. There are many surprising and troubling things. Paul and Karine have been posting about each other over the years. Paul had once accused her of trying kill him by placing glass in his food. Karine also claimed in past police reports that she was sexually assaulted by her ex-partner.

It seems unlikely that Paul or Karine will be returning to the United States due to their legal problems. 90 Day FiancéFor another season. Hopefully, the two will continue to comply with law enforcement, and this troubling situation will be resolved in way that guarantees everyone’s safety and well-being.

90 Day FiancéTLC airs Sundays at 8:00 PM ET. ET is one of many shows on the 2022 TV program schedule. Those looking to revisit Paul and Karine’s seasons need a Discovery+ subscription to watch.