90 Day Fiancé’s David Murphey Explains Why He’s Attempting To Join Ukraine’s Military

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has been all over the news. Many people have reacted to the situation. Surprisingly, if understandably, 90 Day FiancéIn recent days, TLC and its international cast entered this conversation. The TLC franchise has focused on many cast members from Russia, Ukraine, and some of the other neighboring countries, so obviously, there’s interest from fans about How their families are doing What they have to share about the terrifying situation. A second cast member, American David Murphey, made a public update. He announced that he would be joining the Ukrainian military.

David Murphey is a name that will be remembered. 90 Day FiancéViewers from his Romance gone wrong With Lana, a Ukrainian woman named Lana to whom he was For seven years, money was sent Before meeting her. He met her recently. Instagram announcement that he’s submitted an application to be a foreign fighter in Ukraine. Murphey briefly spoke about his loss of contact with the friends he had in the country and shared the details of the effort so far.

To become a foreign fighter in Ukraine, I applied to the Ukraine Embassy. I don’t know the details yet — I haven’t had the interview. I’ve been planning around this right now. Last week, I put one of my houses on the market. . . . I’m prepared to fight, but I don’t know if that’s exactly how they would use me. They’ll use me in any way they’d need based on the resume I submitted. I have military experience. I was [an]Special weapons and grenade training. So, we’ll see how it goes.

It seems David Murphey is serious enough about joining the Ukrainian effort that he’s willing to sell a house and physically participate on the ground if necessary. It’s unclear at the moment whether or not he’ll be accepted by the cause, or if the 59-year-old will be put into any combat scenarios. This doesn’t seem very likely, but there is no way to predict the outcome of such deadly conflicts.

Murphey was disgusted at the amount of destruction in Ukraine, and stated:

It is so sickening to see the videos I have seen, knowing that I used drive through these places or walk through them. Now I only see them in ruins.

David Murphey later mentioned in the video that his desire to help Ukraine’s cause was rooted in having lived for 18 months in Ukraine in the past two decades and the closeness he still feels with the country. Murphey also made a point to bring up that his interest in the conflict isn’t tied to Lana, lest anyone make those assumptions, and he gave a brief update on where his relationship stands with her today.

I do talk to her, maybe, every day or every other day just a little bit just to find out what’s going on. There’s nothing there. I have moved on and met other people.

You might find the end of this statement to be a refreshing change of pace 90 Day Fiancé viewers, some of whom know that he’s We met up with Amira Lollysa, a former cast member As of late. Of course, we don’t know who David is referring to or what’s going on in his love life. One can probably assume he’s not filming a new season of the franchise if he has plans to leave the country for Ukraine, but we’ll just have to wait and see for sure.