90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal Tried to Justify His Awful Prank On Shaeeda By Showing BTS Footage

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is well underway, but some moments from the start of this season are still sticking with fans. After all, it’ll forever be hard to overlook Bilal Hazziez’s practical joke on his fiancé Shaeeda Sween , as it ultimately set the tone for their continuously weird storyline regarding trust and deception. Fans aren’t willing to let Bilal slide for initially tricking Shaeeda into thinking he lived in his run-down childhood home, so he’s probably hoping to win a few critics over by showing fans some behind-the-scenes footage of what came after.

Bilal took to Instagram to share some presumably exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from filming 90 Day Fiancé, and also revealed some additional background info on his bizarre prank on Shaeeda. It turns out Bilal had a little more planned for Shaeeda beyond revealing he had a nicer house, as he showed how he tried to make things up to her afterward in the video below:

90 Day Fiancé viewers didn’t get to see that Bilal planned a romantic bubble bath with rose petals for Shaeeda, which is by all means a sweet gesture in and of itself. I’m not entirely sure any bath preparation would be enough to erase the questions Shaeeda had about why he’d pretend he was poor just to test her loyalty and then play it off as a harmless prank, though. But it is certainly better overall to know it happened, considering the episode that followed didn’t mention this moment.

Bilal’s recent post suggests he’s trying to prove to the 90 Day Fiancé fandom that he’s not that bad of a guy, which itself suggests he’s aware of what people think of him. He’s not the only one trying to reverse opinions, though, as Shaeeda also went to bat for Bilal after a string of episodes painted him in a negative light, and she chastised her followers for giving him a hard time. In fairness, it’s kind of hard to blame fans for reacting negatively, especially after Shaeeda popping him on the head nearly resulted in her having to find a ride home .

It’s always important to remember that 90 Day Fiancé (and many other reality television shows ) are edited in ways meant to deliver the most drama and entertainment, without due attention paid to making the stars look great. That is to say, we’re only seeing the highlights of some of the most dramatic moments of Shaeeda and Bilal’s 90-day K1 visa process, and it’s clear the show is focusing on the reaction-sparking issues they’re having on the way to marriage. That’s not to say these moments wouldn’t be happening even with perfectly balanced editing, but obviously viewers aren’t privy to all the happier moments and romantic gestures that don’t make the cut for what airs on TLC.

Perhaps if Bilal continues to post these positive BTS reveals, it may slightly change fans’ perceptions of his actions on 90 Day Fiancé. As things currently stand, he’s definitely one of the more polarizing figures of the season ( he’s no Angela Deem ), but there’s always a chance he’ll redeem himself before the season’s end. We’ll just have to wait and see and hope there are no other weird pranks on the way.