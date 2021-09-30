90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya Reminisces First Date With Jovi Dufren

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has been keeping in touch with the fans by sharing wholesome stories about her family. Fans have been watching closely for Yara, as she and Jovi Dufren plan to move to New Orleans.

But instead of talking about the future, they decided to talk about it. Yara used Instagram to remember her first date with Jovi. It is full of hilarious and embarrassing moments. Fans were also surprised to see that Yara was suffering from anxiety.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Yara Zaya Recalls First Date With Jovi Dufren

In an Instagram Stories post, 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shared a story about her first date with Jovi Dufren. The first date between the two was filled with funny moments, according to Yara. According to Yara she and Jovi first dated in 2018

However, they’ve been talking since 2017. Yara also said that Jovi just started at her breast throughout their date and she finds it hilarious. Now, it’s clear to see that Jovi and Yara still experience hilarious stories.

This time, they’re laughing with their fans, which has been growing for months. Yara and Jovi gained more followers and fans due to their tireless work helping victims of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Yara Zaya Struggled With Herself Back In The Days

Aside from her first date, 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya also revealed that she struggled with herself back in the days. According to Yara, she doesn’t love herself back then even though she looks tried to demonstrate to everyone that she cares about herself.

Yara said she felt fat and ugly. Jovi Dufren changed all that when she entered her life. Yara says Jovi helped boost her confidence, and she believes in herself.

In her Instagram Stories post, Yara expressed gratitude to Jovi for supporting her during her struggle.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Will Jovi Dufren Leave Yara Zaya Again?

90 Day Fiance fans are worried that Jovi Dufren will leave Yara Zaya again for work. Fans think that Yara is capable of handling it as Mylah’s already large. At this point, Jovi has yet to share when he’s going to leave for work.

Fans expect that he will be back in time. Fans suggest that Jovi bring Yara, Mylah and other members of the TLC family to help him.

You can catch up on all things happening with TLC now. For 90 Day Fiance spoilers and news, be sure to check back often.