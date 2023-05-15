90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Star Jeymi Noguera Checks Into Reddit

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 debuted Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera, a same-sex couple. Jeymi appeared sweet at first, but Kris was quickly disliked by fans. Kris is from Alabama while Jeymi hails from Colombia. Kris was viewed as a villain by TLC viewers, and sympathy quickly shifted to the Colombian. Jeymi appeared on Reddit over the weekend. Did she get a warm welcome? Continue reading to learn more.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – The Other Way – Jeymi Noguera & Kris Foster

Almost from the beginning of the season, fans didn’t take to Kris. Remember, Kris had been married unsuccessfully and thought men were terrible. In order to achieve this, she decided that she would pursue a similar-sex relationship. She quickly married and abandoned her husband. She seemed to have found almost any excuse to be away from Colombia. The fans believed that the five-minute fame was a fake.

90 Day Fiancé fans decided that the villain of the season on TLC was undoubtedly, Kris. Critics believed she was an addict of opiates. Additionally, they didn’t really buy into the story about her painful neck and narcolepsy. It was particularly shocking when she could dive in the water with such ease and play around in a pool. She was also criticized for ghosting Jeymi over what appeared to be a minor reason.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Jeymi Noguera Checks Into Reddit

Jeymi went to R/90DayFiance, a subreddit on Reddit. Jeymi introduced herself to the R/90DayFiance subreddit by saying “Hi Guys I’m Jeymi…Let’s see how bad they talk about me here lol… I love reading your comments I love you.” More than 1.0K responses were received. Was she welcomed well? Find out by reading on.

The moderator revealed that the TLC celebrity is in fact real. “It’s Jeymi. She has verified herself to the mod team!” 90 Day Fiancé fans responded very nicely to the TLC star. Here’s a tiny sample of what they said to her:

jenniferwhateves: All the way for Team Jeymi! We can probably all agree that you weren’t the issue at all. Unchained_Memory33Jeymi: Girl, you are a beautiful person inside and out. Love watching you on the show you have an infectious energy and are beautiful inside and out ❤️. True_crime_addict_14: Hi Jeymi ! It’s obvious that you are beautiful both inside and out. Only nice words are said about you. We just don’t comprehend what you saw in Krusty ol Kris !! You are gorgeous and your smile is contagious! Rocking hot bod too 🥰. sandy-horseshoe: You’re among friends here. I’m watching the last episode now and can’t believe Kris shoved you 😔I’m sorry things turned out this way.”

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Many Fans Welcomed The TLC Star

None of the responses from 90 Day Fiancé fans seemed unkind or cruel to Jeymi. There were a few cutting remarks about Kris Foster. Do you like that Jeymi has checked in on Reddit to interact with you? Let us know in the comments.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way right now. Come back here often for more 90 Day Fiancé spoilers, news, and updates.