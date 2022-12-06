‘90 Day Fiancé’ The New Look of Star Stephanie Matto for Hair

90 Day Fiancé spoilers, news, and updates tease that Stephanie left her fans stunned as she flaunted her newly colored hair.

Stephanie Matto joined Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in which she dated the Australian native, Erika Owens. After misunderstandings overtook their relationship, they called it quits. Stephanie moved back to New York where she launched her online business.

Her fart jar company was a success. She made $45,000 within two days. However, things didn’t go according to plan when she had to spend some time in hospital due to acid reflux. This led to her closing her fart business. The New York resident is one of TLC’s top stars, despite everything that she went through in her personal and professional life.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers – Stephanie Matto Talks About Her French Boyfriend

Stephanie shared her story about how she met her love. In her Q&A session on Instagram, Stephanie answered a fan’s question about how she crossed her road with her current boyfriend. “We met by chance on Tinder!” She shared. However, she didn’t get to meet him in person right away, so they dated online for about 5 months until the TLC star flew to Paris and see him face to face.

Stephanie said she’d be happy to discuss their intimate relationship more in depth on her YouTube channel. The New York native previously shared the following: “super public” relationships didn’t do her any good, so she was glad that her French man is a “very private person.”

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers – Stephanie Matto Gets Herself A New Hair

Her entire life “90 Day” journeyStephanie is well-known for her natural blonde hair. However, Stephanie recently tried darker hair. She surprised fans again when she did a hairstyle change and got a brunette style.

In her most recent Instagram story, TLC’s star posted a picture of herself showing off her newly colored crowning glory. A text was written by her, which read: “Needed a change and rebranding for 2023.” Being one of the most successful cast members, the avid TLC viewers were excited about Stephanie’s future endeavors.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with 90 Day Fiancé right now. Come back here often for 90 Day Fiancé spoilers, news, and updates.