90 Day Fiancé Stars Daniele And Yohan’s Return Slammed By Fans

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, some couples are irritating when they are constantly fighting on the show. Daniele Gates & Yohan Gérardimo who appeared on season 4 of The Other Way are perfect examples. Fans are shocked that Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo will be appearing in Season 5 starting July. They believe they have split. It seems like a short period of time to be able to feature the same couple in the series.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo return to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

While season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is underway, season 5 of The Other Way has just been announced as premiering in July. In season 4, the fans believed that Daniele Yohan and I were together. done. Now they’re coming back with very little time between seasons for Season 5.

Normally, if couples return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that happens at least a year later. It was therefore a big surprise when Daniele and Yohan announced their return so quickly. They seemed headed for divorce at the end of last season. After seeing Daniele with her ex-boyfriend, Yohan stated that he only wanted to stay with Daniele for the duration of their rental agreement before divorcing.

Why are the two couples returning to Season 5?

Why is it that this couple has been getting so much airtime? The fans would like to know. Fans would love to know. Reddit threads is complaining about Daniele and Yohan’s return, just two months after the end of their previous season. However, it’s not just user u/JessYouSayYes who is upset as can clearly be seen from the comments on that post.

In the post, titled, “Why.is.Daniele.on.the.next.season,” the Redditor wrote:

Title is all you need to know. Why? What are you thinking about? Why does she get more screen time? What will TLC gain from this?

Redditors who were surprised to learn that the couple is already returning, posted comments. Daniele and Yohan have no friends in the comments section due to their controversial romance. They are viewed as toxic by many, who believe Daniele is using Yohan in order to enjoy a beach life, and Yohan’s goal to relocate to the US.

The two rarely agree and are often in constant conflict, making for a tiresome show.

Among the comments, one Redditor wrote sarcastically: “Makes sense why she’s been so smug cause she knew she was coming back to terrorize us with her presence.” A nastier comment reads, “I hate her even more than I thought I did,” while another wrote:

Let’s just hope it’s her last. I’m sick of watching that hypocrite wobble everywhere- bitching and doing that weird thing with her throat and mouth.

One person mentioned that Kenny & Armando would be returning to the program. They wrote, “I don’t understand either. They could have filled the time with footage of the other couples I’m sure. I also don’t understand why Kenny and Armando are back. Nothing against them, but they tried the “let’s have a baby” storyline before. They’re boring. I don’t want to hear a whole season of that again.”

TLC is grabbing at straws to try and find new material, but they are also filling time with couples that don’t add any value? Readers: What are your thoughts? Do you agree that Daniele and Yohan returning to the show too soon is a disappointment?

Catch up with everything that's happening right now in 90 Day Fiance The Other Way.