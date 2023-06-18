90 Day Fiancé Star Loren Shows Off Toned Abs 8 Months After Giving Birth

It’s only eight months since 90 Day Fiancé Loren Brovarnik gave birth to her and Alexei’s third child. However, when looking at her toned body, you wouldn’t think it. In fact, in her latest photos on Instagram Loren shows off her toned abs. In fact, since giving birth to her daughter, she has revealed that she has lost 12 pounds.

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

After giving birth to their first son in 2020 and her second in 2021, and now a daughter in 2022, Loren Brovarnik must truly feel like she is constantly pregnant. She either has a baby bump or is on a postpartum journey.

It must be truly hard to bring up three little ones at once, but Loren seems to be coping well. Meanwhile, when not pregnant or giving birth, Alexei’s wife is working out trying to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight. Moreover, she gives her followers regular updates relating to her weight-loss journey on Instagram. Fans will recall that in May, Loren revealed she had lost 12 pounds since giving birth.

However, the TLC reality star’s latest post reveals the results of constantly working out by posting two images to Instagram. One image clearly reveals her toned abs, while the other is captioned, “Baggy pants and skorks. A memoir.” Moreover, Loren added appropriate hashtags, “#momfluencer #nofilter #hardworkpaysoffs #lifestylechange #3babiesin3years.”

The image certainly reveals how far she has come in the last six months. In fact, she has not only toned her abs and her body, but has also managed to reveal those abs in a “#nofilter” photo.

Mixed reaction to Loren Brovarnik’s post

Social media being what it is, naturally, Loren receive mixed reactions with many fans congratulating her and stickup up for her. Even fellow cast members commented, with Elizabeth Castravet writing, “You go Glen Coco.” However, one response to Liz’s comment was purely nasty, as they wrote:

This one with the ponzi gypsy husband and fish mouth. YT priv for real. Your poor father is a provider to his family and your husband a free ride to our country. Wish he was deported.

Another follower responded to the nastiness, writing, “Wow, unbelievably rude !” Meanwhile, another negative comment read, “Your obsession with your body is strange.”

Luckily, there were also nice people showing up in the comments, as one compared their pregnancies, writing:

You look great Loren. Always been a big supporter & fan. Our son’s were born the same month and in the NICU the same time ( different states) and your posts about real life kept me going. Stay strong and ignore the haters. Even thought you have 3 children and a hubby always take time for yourself. ❤

While many were negative about Loren’s post, the 90 Day Fiancé star has clearly been through a lot over the last three years. Having to juggle three little ones while suffering postpartum depression is a nightmare. However, all along, Loren has revealed her parenting skills, while being a great wife to her husband, Alexei.

Congratulations to Loren Brovarnik on her latest achievement – ignore the haters and enjoy being with your family of five.