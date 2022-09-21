90 Day Fiancé Star Debbie Johnson Spotted With The Single Life Date In Canada

Spoiler alert, after 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson was spotted on public transport with her date from The Single Life.

A 90 Day Fiancé fan has shared an image on Reddit, revealing Colt’s mom, Debbie Johnson traveling in Canada. But, it also showed Colt’s on-screen date from 90 Day : The Single Life sitting beside her. This shows that Debbie is still with Tony and they are going strong.

Debbie Johnson spoils the 90-Day: What is The Single Life Ending?

A Redditor and 90 Day Fiancé fan has recently posted an image of Debbie Johnson, with her boyfriend from the show, Tony, in Vancouver, Canada. It seems that the couple is still together and continuing to be strong.

Debbie is well-known for her appearances on 90 Day: The Single Life. Here, she is looking for true love. However, 90 Day Fiancé fans will recall that she also starred on 90 Day Fiancé with her son, Colt Johnson. She had been single for 13+ years and spent most of her time at home being a mother. Colt had married Vanessa Guerra. Debbie felt it was time to find a man.

Johnson’s appearance in season 2 One Life, 90 DaysShe was unsuccessful in finding a partner because of a variety of reasons. Now, she stars in season 3 and things look good. In fact, it looks like she may have met the right man this time in Tony, her Canadian friend’s landlord. While Debbie was video-chatting with Tony, she found him sweet. Despite this, Tony’s slim and tattooed physique wasn’t to her taste. But, their relationship seems to have blossomed after their latest encounter. Debbie may have started to like the Canadian native.

Spoiler: Season 3

While season 3 is still in its early days, one 90 Day Fiancé viewer and Reddit member has likely spoiled Debbie’s ending by sharing an image of her with Tony. This is the postBy The_Chuckness88, a photo of Debbie and Tony on a train ride through British Columbia is shown. It is easy to see their similarity, even though they are wearing masks.

In the meantime, Redditor wrote: “Fan Spotting [09/14/2022]: I knew it was Debbie i saw in Vancouver subway!” Admittedly, the couple isn’t holding hands, but they do look comfortable spending time together. They are also both wearing matching black jackets while looking out the window.

Fans responded positively to the post, one wrote:

It is great for her to have posted so many photos of her in van. It is wonderful to see their relationship work.

Another person responded in writing “And she’s still with Santa Claus! That’s really good news. I hope she’s happy.”

Others supported Debbie as she ran away from her son. One wrote, “Good for her getting her own life away from that wildebeest, Coltee.”

However, other Redditors weren’t so convinced. One claimed the image is from January. Another wrote: “OP is not from Vancouver, otherwise they would’ve called this the SkyTrain not the Vancouver “subway.” source: from Vancouver.”

But, another writer wrote: “The OP that posted the original picture seen her in January but just realized it was debbie when OP watched the single life episode.”

It wouldn’t surprise me if Debbie was in a loving relationship with a man of integrity. Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé fans will likely have to wait to find out. For more information, keep watching season 3: 90 Day: The Single Life.