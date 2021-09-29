90 Day Fiancé: Shock As Evelin Comes Clean To Parents

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Evelin completely opens up to her parents in Sunday’s episode. She tells her parents that she and Corey secretly got married a year back. Teaser clips for the episode show Evelin talking with her parents, breaking the news, and likely their hearts.

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – The Other Way stars Evelin Villegas And Corey Rathgeber

In last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Evelin spoke in a confessional. She told the cameras that she couldn’t stop crying after her and Corey’s big decision. Evelin said she wasn’t crying out of happiness. She told her sisters, Lesly, and Lipsy about the wedding. She explained that she thought she could quietly divorce Corey if something went wrong. That way, no one would ever have to know about their marriage and even though her family doesn’t believe in divorce.

However, Evelin and Corey are having a rough time in their relationship after the revelation that he had been unfaithful to him while they were on a break. Corey thought that the relationship was over, and he headed to Peru. He began seeing Jenny, despite being legally married to Evelin.

Problems with Evelin’s family

Fans know well that Evelin’s sisters, Lesly and Lipsy, do not trust or like Corey. The TLC reality star had explained to them that Corey’s visa was set to expire, which meant he couldn’t legally stay in Ecuador unless they tied the knot.

In this week’s episode, it’s time for Evelin to open up to her parents to tell them the truth about her secret marriage. The teaser video below shows Evelin’s mother Cenet and Kleber looking distraught over the news. Evelin explained to them that they didn’t tell anyone about their courthouse wedding and that they had paid $20 to a random person to be their witness.

“Corey talked to me and convinced me,” Evelin explains. “And I told him we would do it just for his papers and we would go out there alone by ourselves. And that’s what we did,” She added.

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Devastated By The News

Naturally, Evelin’s mother is devastated by the news. She tells the cameras, “For Evelin to have gotten married and not to have told me, her mother, it’s something I cannot stop being shocked about.” Cenet added that this is something Evelin should have told her and her father and she doesn’t understand why they kept the marriage a secret.

Keep up with everything that’s happening on TLC. Come back here often for 90 Day Fiancé spoilers, news, and updates.