90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Is Bringing Back A Major Couple Along With Plenty Of New Faces

90 Day FiancéIt is available all year round, so you can be sure to stay busy Before The 90 Days ( Which has been wild () is in the second half of its season. Season 9 is the return of the flagship series. This season will bring back some of the most beloved couples of recent seasons, and introduce many new couples.

Biniyam Schibre and Ariela Weinberg have returned to the fold 90 Day Fiancé, and they’re joined by a heap of new cast members who may be the future stars of the show going forward. Let’s dive in and of course, kick things off with the couple we know the most about.

Ariela und Biniyam

Biniyam, Ariela, and Biniyam are back to 90 Day Fiancé For their third season, Biniyam and Biniyam decided to move in an effort to save their relationship. Biniyam It has been the subject of a lot criticism. from fans after hosting parties back in the couple’s home in Ethiopia while Ariela took their son Avi to the United States for hernia surgery. The two reconciled by the end of the season, but it’s more than fair to say the ordeal would take time to move past. We’ve seen Plenty of evidence Biniyam In the United States in the past year, which could serve as proof we’ll get at least one happy ending.

Emily and Kobe

While teaching English in China, Emily, a 29-year old native of Kansas, met Kobe (a 34-year-old Cameroonian). After a night of clubbing and two weeks of dating, they were engaged. Emily got pregnant soon after, and while they assumed they’d raise their children together in the United States, life had other plans. The pandemic made Kobe’s attempt to come to the United States a huge hurdle, but with restrictions easing, he’s finally able to reunite with Emily and meet his son for the first time. They will continue to be close even though they live almost two years apart.

Guillermo & Kara

23-year-old Venezuelan Guillermo and 29-year-old American Kara first met in the Dominican Republic during Kara’s work trip, but when she relocated for her job full-time, things got more serious. Kara and Guillermo returned to the United States in the midst of the pandemic. But not before they were engaged in the Dominican Republic. Now, Guillermo is in the United States, and there are teases that Kara’s partying lifestyle might not sit right with him. This sounds like drama. 90 Day Fiancé.

Bilal and Shaeeda

Missouri’s Bilal is a 42-year-old father of two, and he’s found love with Trinidad and Tobago’s Shaeeda. She is 37 years old and lives with her parents. She wants to start a family together. The tease for the couple states that Bilal isn’t sure he wants more kids, though, while Shaeeda is upset Bilal wants a pre-nuptial agreement. It sounds like a few stories we’ve heard before In 90 Day Fiancé, but who knows how it’ll shake out?

Jibri and Miona

South Dakotan Jibri, 28, was in Serbia with his band when he saw Miona, 23 years old, in the crowd. The two became a couple not long after, and it’s noted that Miona dreams of the two living it up in Los Angeles. Jibri recently moved in with his parents from South Dakota. I’m assuming the two will deal with some tension involving that radically different way of life, and 90 Day FiancéAlso, teases jealousy as well as family problems.

Yvette, Mohamed

The 25-year old Egyptian Mohamed slipped into the DMs 48-year old Yvette, who lives in New Mexico. Despite the age gap between the two, a relationship formed, and the two want to give love a shot despite the fact Mohamed is closer in age to Yvette’s 12-year-old son. Yvette’s life is very different from Mohamed’s, so it seems that Mohamed has problems with American cultural norms. Although it sounds bad news for the couple, sometimes the best couples end up outlasting the rest.

Patrick and Thais

Patrick is a 31-year-old Texan who fell in love with Thais while visiting Brazil to reconnect with his father’s family. Patrick showered the 25-year-old with gifts over the course of several trips, and now she’s finally coming to the U.S. with the hopes of them starting a new life together. Unfortunately, it seems like Thais’ expectation of an extravagant lifestyle may be unrealistic, and Patrick might struggle to move on from the problems of his first divorce in order to give marriage another chance.