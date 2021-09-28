90 Day Fiancé Juliana Custodio And Michael Jessen Tearful Separation?

When 90 Day Fiancé stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio featured in season 7, fans were at first doubtful that their relationship would last. They believed Juliana was a gold digger, only in the relationship for Michael’s money. As time passed, Juliana’s fans began to like the Brazilian model and her American husband Michael. Since then, something has changed and it looks like they might be the next 90 Day Fiancé couple to split if they haven’t already.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Juliana Custodio Hints At A Tearful Separation From Michael Jessen

It took a while for Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio to prove their relationship to 90 Day Fiancé fans. While fans believed the Brazilian beauty was only after Michael’s money, they eventually won over their fans and seemed to be the perfect couple. In fact, Michael’s former wife, Sara, befriended Juliana and she even officiated the couple’s wedding.

Michael, Juliana, and Sara have been widely praised as some of the most successful blended TLC reality stars. In fact, Sara and Michael’s children, Maxwell and Cece warmly welcomed Juliana into the family. What has happened to this wonderful family relationship?

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Juliana Custodio Asks Fans To Stop Asking If She Is Still Married

Juliana recently shared a video to her TikTok, @julianacustodiooo that has her fans seriously questioning her marriage. Captioned, “Stop ask [sic] if I’m still married,” Juliana seems nervous as she addresses her fans.

“Everybody keeps asking me if I’m still married. It’s really hard and I’m not ready to talk yet. So when you guys find out, you guys going to hate me forever. Everybody is going to hate me forever,” She added.

Among the comments, one fan wrote, “There is your answer she clearly isn’t or she would have said ‘yes happily.’” On top of this, Juliana sparked more speculation by telling a commenter that she was no longer in America.

Previous TikToks suggested that things weren’t going well between Juliana, Michael. While he used to be visible in some of her content for a while, he is not seen anymore. There are many clues that the couple may have split, as can be seen in the comments and posts.

She answered nervously when asked if she was still married. When another fan asked Juliana what had happened, she commented, “Perfect family f****** b********.”

Among other content shared to Juliana’s TikTok, fans noted that she was not wearing her wedding ring. On another TikTok, Juliana was seen to be crying, with the caption, “I can’t be human, I can’t be good, good isn’t taking me anywhere.” Her latest TikTok shows her dancing seductively with plenty of side-boobs to Coming In Hot by Andy Mineo & Lecrae.

Fans are now wondering what happened to the happy couple Michael and Juliana, who had previously told their fans they were happy, happy parents, and lived in happy families. Since she made the comment that she is no longer in the US, this could mean that the 90 Day Fiancé alum has returned home to Brazil.

While it is still unclear whether Michael and Juliana are still together, fans can currently watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

You can catch up with everything that is happening on TLC right now. Come back here often for 90 Day Fiancé spoilers, news, and updates.