90 Day Fiancé: Jovi And Yara Putting There Hands In Spreading Awareness

90 Day Fiancé stars Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya evacuated to Dallas to escape Hurricane Ida. They have since returned to their home to witness the destruction and damage caused by Hurricane Ida. The disaster has affected everyone, including Jovi’s mom, Gwen. With 150-mph winds, the hurricane ripped through New Orleans, destroying everything it touched.

TLC 90 Day Fiancé – Stars Jovi Dufren And Yara Zaya

Fans will remember that Yara received a lot of criticism from fans for her luxury shopping spree in Dallas. Meanwhile in the city, the proud parents celebrated Mylah’s first birthday. But, Hurricane Ida left them stunned when Mylah, Jovi, and she returned home to New Orleans.

While they were away, Jovi’s mom, Gwen, was raising awareness to the devastation in New Orleans on Instagram. Gwen is now hoping that Yara would support her efforts. Gwen had set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the victims of Hurricane Ida. She has already raised $16,083 from her $25,000 goal. That’s quite impressive.

TLC 90 Day Fiancé – Jovi Duffren And Yara Zaya On The Devastation Of New Orleans

Meanwhile, as Jovi and Yara arrived back in New Orleans, they found that more than 1 million residents were without electricity after Ida’s Sunday landfall. While updating fans on his Instagram Story, Jovi wrote, “We have made it home, we do have power, but limited connectivity,” adding, “So most importantly we have power for Mylah.”

Jovi also noted how “really bad” things were in the areas surrounding their home. He noted that it was a “crazy thing to see on the drive in,” adding that so many people are still without power, water or Internet. Dufren noted, however, that they have witnessed so many people help each other in the short time they’ve been home. Saying it was “amazing,” Jovi added that people have set up donation centers, while kids have been flagging down cars to get water and supplies.

Yara’s husband applauded everyone in New Orleans for their service to Hurricane Ida victims. He wrote, “It is absolutely incredible to see the people come together to get through this hard time.” More recently, Jovi has shared a series of video clips to his Instagram Story, revealing the devastating damage in the area.

Jovi wasn’t alone, as Yara also posted an image revealing the damage. She promised her followers that she would soon post a YouTube video on the hurricane.

While Yara had previously complained about the long lines at Louis Vuitton in Dallas, upsetting her followers, fans are now showing concern for the family’s safety.

Currently, fans can watch season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC, Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT.