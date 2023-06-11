90 Day Fiancé Fans Slam Darcey Silva For Using Filters & Photoshop

In a recent post, 90 Day Fiancé fans have had enough of Darcey Silva sharing photoshopped images, despite plastic surgeries.

It seems 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva and her identical twin sister, Stacey Silva never stop having plastic surgeries or beauty enhancement. Darcey Silva’s Instagram is now flooded by photoshopped images and filters. Surely if the surgeries do the trick she wouldn’t need to do this?

Fans slam 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva on Instagram

Darcey shares pictures and videos on her social networks. However, 90 Day Fiancé fans have noted that virtually every post has been filtered or photoshopped in one way or another. The comment section is often used to criticise her use of filters.

In Darcey’s The latest Post, it was clear something wasn’t quite right. She uploaded an image showing her on a stepladder wearing a skin-tight, red long dress. The image was initially well received by fans, but as they got closer, it became apparent that something wasn’t right. For one thing, Darcey and her sister Stacey aren’t very tall, but in the latest image of Darcey, she looks like she must be at least six feet in height.

One Instagram user spoke of Darcey’s legs, which aren’t visible in the image, as well as her hips, which seem too curvy. One commented, writing, “Is this a joke?” as the image just didn’t make sense.

One wrote to another: “Full Drag,” while yet another commented “Photoshop anyone?!” One more wrote “Duck!!!!” referring to her duck lips and another piped up, “Quack! Quack!”

As one of our fans noted “This poor woman is so thirsty for attention and fame. I honestly feel bad for her.” As I scrolled down the comments on another user’s post, “Imagine spending so my [sic] money in plastic surgery only to still be photoshopped no hate just saying it weird to me.”

Another writer wrote:, “What a STRANGE pose, and wearing sunglasses inside of a DARK warehouse? It’s so sad to see someone in their late 40’s so shallow and focused on physical appearance. No doubt why she is so unhappy and ruins every relationship.”

Darcey’s weight loss

90 Day Fiancé fans will recall that Silva underwent endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty back in December 2022 which led to her losing a lot of weight. You can see this from recent Instagram photos relating to Dubai for Darcey and Stacey. It is nearly impossible to see in the image below. It is impossible to distinguish the two sisters.

I find it sad that an attractive woman can undergo surgery after surgery and yet still use Photoshop and filters to impress her followers.

Currently, fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+. Check back often to get 90 Day updatesFiancéNews, updates, and spoilers.