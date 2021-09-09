’90 Day Fiance’ fame Jenny Slatten Saves lives

Jenny Slatten still struggles to find her way with Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The other WayThe couple has experienced a lot. His American girlfriend, who is thirty years older than he, has had a difficult time accepting his family. This would also be Sumit’s second round at marriage so a lot of factors have gone into the whole situation. They are still trying to stay together. Jenny is now showing Jenny that she cares in many ways.

90-Day FianceUps and Downs

Sumit and Jenny have had to face the worst since COVID closed their border. It allowed her to stay longer in India. But, it also added a ticking time to their romance. Sumit must marry Jenny by a specific date or she will be forced to return to America. This may not be easy, as viewers have learned.

Even though there is love between them, Sumit is still jaded about the idea of getting married. His parents are also to be considered. They weren’t too excited about Jenny being a daughter-in-law. He seems to be changing his tune about Season 3.90-Day Fiance: The Other Way

She moved in and seems to be trying to make Jenny the perfect Indian wife. We will see if this works out, or if Sumit really wants to live that life. Both Jenny and Sumit don’t seem to be ready to give up on each other anytime soon. There is much love to give on both sides but and this love has since spilt over in Jenny’s case.

They call it puppy love

Jenny is always smiling, and Jenny now has something to smile about. Three puppies were rescued from Canine Parvovirus earlier today by Jenny. According to Ohio State University, the virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted to unvaccinated puppies under six months old. It also affects people worldwide. If left untreated, the mortality rate is extremely high. Although Jenny doesn’t want to share the details of how she found these puppies, it is an honour that Jenny was able to get them help.

Jenny wrote about what happened is it her Facebook photos of one dog are also included. Her fans gave her high praises for this sweet act. You can see the comments: “Poor little babies; bless you for your kindness toward the kindest animals on earth.” Another follower added: ‘That is awesome thank you Jenny Slatten for being a wonderful person inside and out.”

Jenny and the vets are going to be able to provide the necessary help for these puppies. This is why everyone should show compassion for animals. Don’t miss The Other Way: 90 Day FianceEvery Sunday, TLC.