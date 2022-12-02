90 Day Fiancé Bombshell Piping Hot Tea About Michael & Tania

90 Day Fiancé fans are asking a whole lot of questions right now because allegedly, Michael Jessen and Tania Maduro hooked up. You heard that? John Yates from Blogger says he is a “very, very good source” The tea was spilled by Tania, who shared the story about how the couple began their relationship a few decades ago. John says that Tania is the reason Juliana Ciustodio and Michael split. The blogger believes it’s more than just a rumor, and that he drinks it like a cup of hot tea.

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Jessen & Juliana Headscratcher

John Yates is a frequent contributor to LIves that have been written about Michael Jessen. He even told the story of Michael Jessen and his children being expelled from their house following a foreclosure. Juliana claimed she had supported her entire family when he was bankrupt in the wake of the pandemic. The resultant mess led to allegations that Michael’s ex-wife Sara’s husband might have had an alleged affair with Juliana. Michael left her, Sara was disappointed, and Sean Naso separated.

90 Day Fiancé spoilers revealed that Juliana took off to Europe and soon revealed her pregnancy and her new guy, Ben Obscura. It was discovered that the couple had separated on their anniversary. The couple also divorced on an extremely important date. It seems like Michael has stayed away from a new partner. However, Tania claims that they had been having an affair for some time.

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Jessen Hooks Up With Tania

TLC’s cast is known to get along well with each other. Back in the Day, Tania and Syngin Colchester actually shared that they became a part of Michael’s Coffee MLM. Evidently, they chatted and it was said that a spark occurred. Tania, a woman who was still living with Michael, started visiting Juliana’s home to visit him. John said, winking that the couple became quite lovey-dovey.

90 Day Fiancé hot tea suggests via a reliable source of John’s that Tania Maduro and Michel intend to move in together. If John is right, and he’s seldom wrong, then this tea follows a week of surprises. If you don’t know, Kim Menzie’s son Jamal has hooked up with Veronica Rodriguez. As you can imagine, there were a lot of shocked comments on John’s Live tonight.

TLC Fans Can’t Believe Their Ears

90 Day Fiancé fans were stunned as there has been no indication that Tania ever contributed to his divorce from Juliana. Anyway, didn’t she decide to try a same-sex relationship? A follower commented in the comments: “​So this is like the Jersey Shore Angelina and Vinny.”

One person also mentioned the accusation of Julian’s cheating by Michael. One shocked participant in Live Chat mentioned that Juliana and Tania were being cheated on. “​But Juliana is Nothing and I mean NOTHING like Tanya.”

It is more than one comment. “how do you go from Juliana to Tania?”

Your thoughts? John believes that Michael and Tania got cozy, and they now live together. Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

