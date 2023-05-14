90 Day Fiancé Alum Yara Zaya Shares Throwback Image With Her Mom

90 Day Fiancé fans know that Yara Zaya has undergone beauty treatments to make her the beautiful woman she is today. However, she shared a throwback photo of herself at 16, posing with her mom to her Instagram Story.

Unexpectedly, 90 Day Fiancé alum Yara Zaya recently shared a throwback photo of herself at the age of 16, posing with her mom. Fans were fascinated by the Instagram Story, as it gave an idea of the TLC reality star looked when she was young.

Meanwhile, Yara, 27, has been popular on the TLC reality star since she debuted in 90 Day Fiancé season 8 with her now-husband, Jovi Dufren. Back in 2021, it was reported that Yara had appeared on reality TV before. In fact, when she was 19, she starred in a foreign reality show in Barcelona with her boyfriend titled Love Online. However, clearly, that relationship didn’t work out.

While Yara rarely gives glimpses into her path, she did recently make an exception, posting an image of herself and her mom. In her caption, she wrote, “Me and my mom,” writing that she was only 16 years old at the time. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian beauty looked much different to how she looks today. However, she and her mother certainly looked beautiful.

Yara Zaya had a difficult childhood

While Yara rarely shares images from her past, she did recently open up about her childhood in an Instagram post. Back in April 2023, she spoke about her tragic history when she told fans she had an alcoholic father. However, she also made the post to say she was raised by her mother, Olga, who is her favorite parent.

While she had a tragic childhood, Yara has come a long way in the last couple of years. Not only did she meet and marry Jovi Dufren, they also have their daughter, Mylah, together and bought their own home. Meanwhile, Zaya keeps fans updated on her business, which has been doing well in the last couple of months. It is clear that she has gotten over any trauma from her childhood and is on the way up in life.

This is likely why she decided to share a throwback photo with her fans, to show how far she has come. While she didn’t explain the background to the photo, she may have been dressed up to attend her prom, if they have these in Ukraine. Alternatively, maybe it was at a family gathering in her past.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with 90 Day Fiancé right now. Come back here often for 90 Day Fiance spoilers, news, and updates. 90 Day Fiance’ airs Sundays on TLC.