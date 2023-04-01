90 Day Fiancé Alum Karine Drops Restraining Order Against Paul

The latest in the tumultuous relationship of Paul and Karine Staehle notes that she has finally dropped the restraining order against him.

It has been a while since 90 Day Fiancé fans have heard any news relating to Paul Staehle and Karine Staehler. However, some news has come out relating to the restraining order Karine had against Paul. It turns out she has dropped the restraining order, taken out in December 2021.

90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehler and Karine Staehler

Fans first met Paul and Brazilian native Karine in season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In season 2, the show documented their marriage, after which they welcomed their two boys, Pierre and Ethan.

However, after a truly rocky marriage, the couple was caught having a physical altercation in a video that quickly went viral online. As little Pierre was clearly in the room while Karine physically attacked Paul, the two boys were taken by Child Protective Services, leading to Paul and Karine losing custody of their children.

Karine drops the restraining order against Paul

According to a report by In Touch, 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine dropped the restraining order against Paul on February 16, 2023. The publication obtained documents that confirmed that the case has since been sealed.

Back in August 2022, Paul had appealed the order, saying the circuit court had “erroneously determined” that he had committed acts of domestic violence against Karine. Judging by the video that surfaced, it did look like Karine was the party committing domestic violence.

However, it was in August 2020 that Paul claimed Karine filed a restraining order against him after the couple got into an explosive fight, which led to the police visiting their home. Meanwhile, Paul also filed a protective order against Karine, following which Karine briefly got back custody of Pierre.

Meanwhile, the custody battle and restraining orders turned out to be futile, as the two boys are still in foster care.

What are Paul and Karine doing these days?

Since the split, Paul has been living in Brazil, where he shares videos and images of an 18-year-old woman, who is believed to be his new girlfriend. Meanwhile, Karine was recently involved with former Bachelorette contestant, Josh Seiter, but they later broke up.

During July 2022, Paul said Karine was doing her best to get back custody of Pierre and Ethan without success. In the meantime, reportedly the two boys are being loved and well cared for by their new foster family.

While there is no sign of Paul and Karine reuniting, now that the restraining order has dropped, maybe the 90 Day Fiancé alums will try again? It is kind of ironic that they have both swapped countries, what with Paul in Brazil and Karine in the US.