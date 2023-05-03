90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Reveals Before And After Of Latest Cosmetic Procedure

Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiancé was ‘shocked’ when she saw the results of her latest cosmetic procedure.

90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg hasn’t had it easy since she starred on the show with her former husband, Jihoon Lee. Besides the stress of the divorce, she and Jihoon’s son, Taeyang, has been battling cancer. Deavan decided to focus on her family and not improve her appearance. However, finally, she is taking some me time and has undergone a new cosmetic procedure to get rid of her “double chin.”

90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg undergoes new cosmetic procedure

Deavan Clegg has revealed that she is “shocked at the results” of a new cosmetic procedure to get rid of her “double chin.” In a video shared on her Instagram, the former 90 Day Fiancé outlined the cosmetic procedure, including a before and after look at her chin. Deavan’s fans congratulated and praised her for her new treatment.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Deavan Lee (26), alum of the TLC show, quickly gained popularity with Jihoon Lee, her ex-husband. From the very beginning, their relationship was not smooth. By the end of the season, Deavan split with Jihoon, bringing her daughter Drascilla and son from another relationship.

Deavan returned home and focused on her modelling career. She also met a man named Topher Park. However, this hit a roadblock after her and Jihoon’s son, Taeyang, was diagnosed with leukemia. Clegg became pregnant for the third time with Topher, her boyfriend. This only increased her anxiety.

Deavan Clegg is focused on her own health

Deavan has decided to focus on her physical and mental health, after all of the stress. She no longer worries about her appearance. In her latest video on Instagram, Deavan explained the procedure, #morpheus8, that she recently underwent. The treatment, however, was designed to improve her facial contour and remove her double-chin.

Deavan captioned her post, writing, “I’ve been feeling very self conscious lately about my double chin I was shocked at the results.” Moreover, she wrote that she is “Very happy and pleased with my results.” In the video, she also posted a before and after look of her facial contours – readers can watch the Here is a video..

Fans react to Deavan’s video

It was clear that the former TLC reality star’s fans were happy to see her post for a number of reasons. They were happy to see Mommy getting some support, because they knew what Deavan had been through in the past months.

Among the comments, 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco was quick to compliment her, writing, “And you are so damn beautiful never forget that.” Meanwhile, her mom, Elicia Clegg, left Deavan four red heart emojis.

Among the comments, one Instagram follower wrote, “Wow! That’s a huge difference.” Another agreed, writing, “That a big improvement transformation,” telling Deavan that she looked good. When another fan told her she was beautiful and always, the 90 Day Fiancé alum responded, writing, “I’m trying to take care of myself again and this really helped boost my confidence!”

While Deavan initially received much criticism for her cosmetic enhancements, it now seems she has changed fans’ minds by sharing her relatable struggles. The former TLC star’s fans are now aware of the many struggles she has endured and show their support. It is also clear from a post she made on Instagram, (shown at the top of this article), that she feels relaxed and happy.