9 Best New Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in September

Trying to decide what movie to watch on streaming can be paralyzing. With a bounty of streaming services at your disposal, remembering which films are on which streamer feels nearly impossible, especially when you just want to fast-forward to when you’re kicking back and relaxing with a great film. Sometimes it helps to refine your search to newly added movies on your favorite streamer, and to that end we’ve done the hard part for you by singling out some of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Below you’ll find a curated list of nine great movies that have been newly added to Amazon in September 2021. They range from Oscar-contending dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies to underrated gems – there’s truly something for everyone. So take the searching and scrolling out of your night and choose one of these great movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

(500) Days of Summer

Released during a flurry of innovative indie gems, “(500) Days of Summer” remains a charming if a bit misunderstood remnant from the 2000s boon of male POV romantic dramas. Directed by Marc Webb and scripted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the film takes a fractured approach to the timeline of a relationship between two young people – played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel – who meet, fall in love, and break up. The story is seemingly one of a man trying to win a girl back, but ultimately reveals itself to be a film about the unfair expectations and projections men sometimes put on women in relationships.

Apollo 13

If you’re into Oscar contenders and inspiring true stories, Ron Howard’s 1995 film “Apollo 13” is a must-see thrill ride. The film chronicles America’s fifth manned mission to the moon, during which a dire mechanical failure put the lives of three astronauts in tremendous danger. The astronauts — played by Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton — work remotely with the crew on the ground in Houston to find a way to get home safely. Nominated for nine Oscars, the film was a heavy favorite to win Best Picture before being upset by Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart.” Regardless, it stands as one of Howard’s best and boast a terrific score by composer James Horner.

The Descent

If it’s a horror movie you’re looking for, 2006’s “The Descent” is a terrifyingly great pick. The story follows five female friends who decide to take a spelunking adventure in the caverns of North Carolina. When they get trapped in a seemingly unending cave, they realize they’re not alone, and find themselves squaring off against the horrific humanoid creatures inside. Written and directed by Neil Marshall, this is a creature feature filled with effective jump scares that also packs some surprising emotional heft.

Do the Right Thing

Despite being released in 1989, writer/director Spike Lee’s seminal film “Do the Right Thing” remains sadly relevant today. The story takes place over the course of one very hot summer day in New York City as racial tensions rise between the Black and Italian American residents of Brooklyn. Lee keeps a light tone despite the subject matter until the film barrels toward its tragic, powerful conclusion. This is one of the best movies ever made.

Jennifer’s Body

If underrated and/or misunderstood gems are more your speed, check out “Jennifer’s Body.” This darkly comic 2009 film hails from Oscar-winning “Juno” writer Diablo Cody and “The Invitation” director Karyn Kusama and tells the story of a popular high school girl who is abducted and ritualistically sacrificed — which then turns her into a demonic force that feeds on young teenage boys. While marketed as a teen horror film, “Jennifer’s Body” is actually a smart take on the male gaze and sexuality through the lens of two talented female filmmakers. Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried and J.K. Simmons star.

Romeo + Juliet

“Moulin Rogue!” and “The Great Gatsby” filmmaker Baz Luhrmann always has a flair for the theatrical, which made him a brilliant fit for 1996’s reimagining of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Aptly named “Romeo + Juliet,” the film retains much of Shakespeare’s dialogue but features a contemporary setting and characters, trading swords for guns and Verona for “Verona Beach.” The freshly popular duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes make a firecracker pairing at the center of the film, and a a hip soundtrack pairs nicely with Luhrmann’s fast-paced visual approach.

Sleepless in Seattle

If you’re looking to settle in with a nice romantic comedy, you can’t go wrong with “Sleepless in Seattle.” Nora Ephron’s 1993 film introduced the world to the iconic romantic pairing of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in a story about a widowed father who calls into a radio show, bares his soul, and becomes the object of affection for a reporter on the opposite side of the country. This is the epitome of a “feel-good” movie and crescendos to a swoon-worthy finale.

The Social Network

With each passing day “The Social Network” looks more and more tame. This Oscar-winning chronicle of the creation of Facebook was criticized for being too harsh on founder Mark Zuckerberg at the time, but while the film does a swell job of capturing a moment in history, its themes are timeless. Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and director David Fincher prove to be a match made in heaven, as the two mind-meld to create a dramatic tale of power struggle in the 21st century – where kings and queens and middle-aged CEOs have been usurped by young tech billionaires lacking emotional maturity. The film won three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score, but was frustratingly beat out by “The King’s Speech” for Best Picture and Best Director.

Young Frankenstein

Spooky season is upon us, and there’s no better time to watch Mel Brooks’ classic “Young Frankenstein.” This 1974 comedy is a love letter to classic monster movies, as Brooks transcends parody to craft a hilarious ode that works surprisingly well as a unique twist on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” Gene Wilder is brilliant as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a descendant of the infamous mad scientist who is lured to his family’s estate in Transylvania where he ends up following in his grandfather’s footsteps. This comedy is full of iconic moments and boasts career-defining work from Cloris Leachman and Teri Garr.