9-1-1: Lone Star Delivered an Emotional Storyline for Mateo, But It Deserved to Last Longer

Spoilers ahead for the episode of March 14th, 9-1-1: Lone StarSeason 3 called “Parental Guidance.”

9-1-1: Lone StarContinued to examine the aftermath of Paul’s surgery and the tension between him and MarjanBut the real emotional weight of this episode was the storyline it was centered around. Mateo. Captain Tatum from the 129 recruited Mateo’s help when he was struggling with the death of his lieutenant, even though Mateo’s time at the 129 only lasted as long as it took for the 126 to reopen. Mateo had to make some tough decisions when it became clear that Tatum wasn’t doing well for more reasons than losing one of his men, and it was a pretty engaging storyline… that would have been better if it lasted beyond one episode.

While it initially seemed that Tatum was simply having trouble because he wasn’t coping well with the death of his lieutenant, Mateo started noticing some alarming clues that his former captain had holes in his memory and wasn’t quite processing everything that was in front of him, and things escalated to the point that people nearly died because of a mistake that Tatum made. Concerned about Tatum’s health, Mateo offered to leave the 126, to become the new lieutenant at 129. However, the situation spiralled out of control.

After a discussion with OwenMateo realized that Tatum had to be reported to him for his own safety. Tatum ended up being grateful to Mateo because he forced Tatum to take action before something worse could happen. Tatum is no longer running a firehouse and putting lives at risk due to his condition, Mateo did a good thing, and now he’s coming back to the 126 with a keepsake that Tatum passed along to him.

It was a moving story, full of highs and lows. The wrap-up brought everything back to its original place, Mateo and the 126 families. I have to say, considering that Mateo relatively rarely gets the spotlight – at least compared to Characters like Owen T.K. – and Tatum has only appeared in a handful of episode, the story would have packed a much stronger emotional punch if it had been developed and stretched out over multiple episodes. The resolution was intriguing, but I was not as invested as if I had. Lone StarHad set the stage for the event earlier than the beginning “Parental Guidance.”

The episode set up that the lieutenant had died, Tatum was so shaken up that he drunkenly called Mateo, needed Mateo’s support to get through the memorial service, somewhat inexplicably decided to promote Mateo to lieutenant, and then began to work with him on a daily basis at the 129 until lives were nearly lost. I just didn’t know or care about Tatum enough for the alarm bells to ring as much as they did for Mateo, and it would have been nice to see this get an arc over three or so episodes.

Lone StarDoes know how to manage an arc? Take a look at Season 3’s beginning with the ice storm that nearly resulted in T.K.’s death Delivered Paul had a near-death experience , or the shorter arc Gwyn is killed . Of course, it would be a big deal for Mateo to suddenly get a major, multi-episode arc when he’s not exactly a character who regularly gets the spotlight. I’m at least hoping that, based on how well actor Julian Works nailed this story, 9-1-1: Lone StarHe will be able to tell him many more great stories.