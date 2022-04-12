9-1-1 Delivered A Shocking Update Regarding Maddie And Chimney, But What’s Next?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 9-1-1 episode “Fear-o-Phobia.” Read at your own risk!

9-1-1 only just brought fans up to speed on what Maddie ’s been up to following her disappearance , and just when it seemed like she and Chimney were back together again , the Fox series dropped a shocking twist. While the previous episode made it appear like the two were happy to be back together and willing to overcome any obstacle, the latest episode opened up with a radically different message from both characters.

The short story is that Maddie and Chim mutually decided to split but will remain committed in co-parenting and raising Jee-Yun. Whether or not that’s something that’s going to stick is another story, as it seems like the door isn’t entirely closed on their relationship. Here’s what we know so far about the split and what might be ahead for the two.

Why Maddie And Chim Decided To Split

Maddie and Chim’s split happened off-camera, but 9-1-1 viewers (who can catch up on previous episodes with a Hulu subscription ) got a recap of what happened and why via Maddie’s conversation with Buck, and Chim’s conversation with Hen. Apparently, the two mutually decided to break up during their road trip home, even after all they’ve been through. Chim explained that while outside factors like ex-husbands caused problems for them in the past, this time around the issue was between them directly. Maddie explained that the two realized they both grew while apart, and that certainly played a factor.

Buck (who is dealing with his own relationship drama ) was upset about what happened and said it felt mean for Chim to punish Maddie for getting help. Maddie stressed that wasn’t the case, but Buck said he owes Chim a punch to the face all the same. Maddie didn’t want her brother to do that and stressed this needed to happen for Jee-Yun.

What’s Next For Maddie And Chim?

While Maddie and Chim spent the bulk of the episode apart, their interactions made it seem like there’s a chance at least one of them is up for reconciling. The moment came when Chim asked Maddie if she gave Jee-Young a bath when she spent the day with her, and then immediately cringed, realizing what a sensitive subject he broached considering the incident during Maddie’s postpartum depression . Maddie quickly left after, and there was a look on Chim’s face that seemed to indicate he wished the exchange between them went better.

The upside is that 9-1-1 had a great moment between the two when Chim arrived to pick up Jee-Yun and witnessed Maddie bathing their daughter. Chim seemed proud to see Maddie able to do that, given the trauma of what ultimately led her to leave. That, paired with the effective co-parenting between the two, might indicate that the two can chip away at their larger relationship problems and potentially get back together. Or they may just stay separated, and that’s a sad possibility but could work well enough.