8 Unusual Gift Ideas For Couples 2022 — Date Night Ideas and More

Are you looking to gift a unique experience to one (or three) special couples in your life? Well, a gift card to one of Getaway‘s 19 outposts (clusters of cabins) will surely be a holiday gift they will remember. Located near major cities across the U.S., Getaway cabins are the perfect spot to unwind, relax, and reconnect with a significant other. Each cabin features AC/heat, a queen bed, a massive window that overlooks the trees, a toilet and shower, a two-burner stove, a mini fridge, and a fire pit.

Seriously, any couple would be thrilled for a night or two away immersed in nature with luxury amenities.

You can purchase Getaway gift cards ranging from $50 – $2,000.