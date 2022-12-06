6 Vintage King Audio Equipment To Complete Your Home Recording Studio

Music production is a worthwhile career for anyone with passion and skill. At first, it’s perfectly fine for first-time producers to use their laptops and phones as their primary tools. However, upgraded equipment is required for producing high-quality commercial music.

Consider getting your audio equipment from reputable and trustworthy brands when building your home recording studio. Remember that products from this known audio outfitter come from brands trusted by veteran music producers worldwide. They cater to musicians of any skill and budget level, so you’re bound to find something you can use and afford. That said, here’s a list of what you should purchase from to complete your home recording studio:

Avid S1 Control Surface

Excellent songs often have amazing mixes, and you can only produce them with a proper tool. The Avid S1 Control Surface is a compact device that fits even the smallest workstations. Its intuitive, streamlined controls make mixing music a breeze. In addition, you can perform various complex tasks with a button press with its customizable keys.

You don’t need to worry about compatibility with this device. It works well with popular music and video production software, such as Cubase and Adobe Premiere Pro. In fact, you can even use the control surface to toggle between multiple applications to work more efficiently. For bigger mixes, connect several S1 units and see the improved control you have at your fingertips.

Barefoot Sound Footprint01

Before releasing your self-produced tracks to the public, you must first hear how they sound. You’ll need a good pair of studio monitors, like the Barefoot Sound Footprint01. With an active three-way reference monitor and a frequency range from 36 Hz to 45 kHz, your ears don’t need to strain to listen to compositions.

Additionally, the headphone’s two eight-inch paper cone subwoofers reduce sound distortion and cabinet vibrations. As a result, you’ll only hear your music in its purest form. The Barefoot Footprint01 also has Multi-Emphasis Monitor Emulation technology, which can emulate different studio monitor sounds.

Since the monitors are compact, installing them in a small recording studio shouldn’t be a problem. Thus, despite their size, they offer a crisp and balanced sound thanks to the Footprint01’s digital signal processor crossover. It’s one of the best-selling Vintage King audio equipment, and you’ll benefit from a pair of your own.

Sennheiser MD 421 II Cardioid Dynamic Microphone

Whether you’re singing or creating music from an instrument, you need a microphone that picks up every note. The mic installed in most earphones often captures unnecessary noise that your music software will record. Therefore, you’ll fare better with a professional studio mic like the Sennheiser MD 421.

This microphone, in particular, is ideal for producers recording music straight from their instruments. Musicians often choose dynamic mics for live performances so the sound is audible even in an open area. Thus, they’re also perfect for recording studios. The Sennheiser MD 421 has excellent sound reproduction and feedback rejection. So, it can handle high sound pressure levels easily.

In addition to its features, consider this affordable but worthwhile audio device if you want a professional mic without overspending.

Stedman Proscreen XL Pop Filter

You must get a pop filter if you buy a studio mic. No matter how good your microphone is, it can’t always ignore the popping sounds. The Stedman Proscreen XL does an excellent job of filtering unnecessary noise and allowing the best parts of a vocal recording passage. It’s an essential Vintage King audio addition to your home studio.

The Proscreen XL has a six-inch diameter screen and a flexible 13-inch gooseneck for effortless adjustment. It also has a clamping knob with a nylon tip to avoid accidental scratches.

Besides that, the Proscreen XL is easy to wash between recording sessions. So, you don’t have to worry about bacterial growth forming in the filter. Just submerge the whole screen in mild detergent and rinse with warm water. Wipe it with a towel and air dry it before using it again. Undoubtedly, you’ll have a clean pop filter ready to record songs and upload them to your preferred music streaming service.

Focal Pro Listen Professional Headphones

A music producer must always have a decent pair of headphones. It’s easier to make good music with them. Fortunately, Vintage King audio equipment includes budget-friendly headphones in the form of the Focal Pro Listen Professional.

Focal is a brand known for its durable studio monitors. So, if you buy them, you’re getting a tool that’ll last a long time. The Focal Pro Listen offers superb sound quality and dynamics. You can listen to your music as loud as possible without sounding distorted.

Additionally, these noise-cancelling headphones provide comfort when worn. Its soft ear cushions also maintain tonal balance and acoustic quality. It’s compact and perfect for on-the-go musicians.

Neve 1073LB 500 Series Mic Preamp

A professional producer is never without a preamp. Some might say it’s unnecessary, but it’s the tool to have if you want to improve your sound. The Neve 1073LB is a preamp based on a classic recording device. It’s possible that your favorite songs were produced with one.

This high-quality device features gold-plated switch contacts that can withstand decades of use. Its mic and line inputs and output are transformer balanced, so you get excellent sound quality every time while the preamp stays in good condition.

It’s also made in England like classic Neve preamps. So, if you buy one from Vintage King, you know you’re getting an authentic product.

Conclusion

If you want your music career to take off, you’ll need some reliable gear to back up your talents. Fortunately, Vintage King offers these high-quality pieces of equipment at reasonable prices. Indeed, you’ll be more inspired to make songs with them.