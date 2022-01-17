6 Times It Spread COVID Misinformation

After a controversial Joe Rogan podcast, doctors are asking Spotify for clarification.

Rogan made misleading statements regarding COVID-19, vaccines and treatments in the past.

Some of these claims have been refuted by evidence, while others are not supported by data.

Spotify is being urged by doctors to stop spreading misinformation on its platform after the UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s highly influential podcast featured a Controversial InterviewRobert Malone. Malone has made false claims about his previous contributions to research on messenger-RNA technology. “mass psychosis”This has led to a “third of the population”To be “hypnotized”Consider getting vaccinated.

Rogan’s radio show has been controversial for airing misinformation about medical conditions and making unsubstantiated claims from his guests. The program is viewed by an average of 11 million people per episode. Media Matters for America said.

On the podcast, he spread misleading or false COVID-19 claims. He even suggested that lockdowns could worsen the spread.

He believes that vaccines are unnecessary for healthy young children and adolescents.

Experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci criticized Rogan in April for Young people don’t have to be vaccinated.

In the episode of April 23, the podcaster stated that vaccination could benefit people at-risk, but added that vaccines can also be beneficial to healthy young people “don’t need to worry”Information about vaccinations

“If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, ‘No,'” Rogan said.

Rogan responded to criticism by saying, “I’m not a doctor. I’m a fucking moron.”

In a November 22 episode, he stated that vaccines were not necessary for children.

Although they are more susceptible to mild symptoms, young people can experience them. Children can become seriously ill due to COVID-19.Sometimes, you can even die.

Evidence also suggests that the disease can lead to other diseases. A young person can develop serious, persistent symptoms.All inclusive athletes.

He supported the baseless claim, that lockdowns increase the spread of infections.

Rogan stated in spring that telling people not to leave their homes to stop COVID-19 would be counterproductive.

“It’s worse. It makes things worse. You know why? Because people go inside. They are trapped inside, and that’s where it spreads,”He said it in the episode of April 28.

COVID-19 restrictions have social, medical, as well as economic consequences. EvidenceIt is possible to suggest Stay-at-home orders have done more harm than good by Helping to reduce COVID-19-related deaths and infections.

He also praised ivermectin’s COVID-19 treatment. It is not a panacea.

Rogan has repeatedly praised the antiparasitic drug, ivermectin, as a cure for coronavirus infections. After contracting the virus in September, Rogan took the medication as part a multi-faceted treatment plan.

Recent researchIt is clear that the reports promoting the drug’s effectiveness are seriously flawed. Doctors Previously told Insider that while ivermectin may be one component of treatment, suggesting it’s a miracle cure or vaccine substitute can have deadly consequences.

He backed Alex Jones for microchip injections

Rogan previously featured Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, on the podcast and later repeated the claim that Microchips were being injected into the arms of peopleUnder the guise COVID-19 precautions.

These devices are not tracking devices but biosensors and they aren’t available yet to the general public. Snopes reported. The technology was designed to help check for chemical reactions in the blood indicating an immune system response (and thus an infection), according to an April 11 2021 episode of “60 minutes”. It was Developed prior to the pandemicThis hydrogel is not intended for COVID-19 and is similar to soft contact lenses. According to press releases.

He wrongly called vaccines a type of “gene therapy”.

Rogan repeatedly stated that COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology were effective. “really gene therapy,”This is incorrect.

Gene therapyThis refers to the modification of genes in cells to prevent or treat disease.

In contrast, mRNA vaccinations show cells how to make particular proteinsTo aid the immune system fight off a virus. However, they cannot enter the nucleus where DNA is stored. These vaccines are not able to alter the genetic makeup of patients. Reuters was told by experts.

Rogan and another guest claimed the government withheld medical treatments

A December 13 interview featured Dr. Peter A. McCullough. controversial cardiologistWho has been a proponent HydroxychloroquineAs a COVID-19 treatment. McCullough claimed that the US government implemented McCullough’s treatment. “an intentional, very comprehensive suppression”There are many treatments available “promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death,”As well as encouraging more vaccinations.

Rogan said that experts withheld care, specifically monoclonal antibody treatment, in later episodes. Media is important. The claims are not supported by evidence.

Insider requested comment from Joe Rogan and Spotify but they did not respond immediately.