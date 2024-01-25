500,000 Brits prepare for military call-up in mission rehearsal test – millions could be affected

Title: Shocking Revelation: How Brits Could be Called to Fight Putin in World War 3

The British Army Could Prepare Ordinary Brits to Fight Putin

The British Army recently conducted a “mission rehearsal” that serves as a test on training ordinary Brits to fight Putin. General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, made the startling revelation in a speech yesterday, highlighting the need for ministers to “mobilise the nation” amid the threat of World War 3.

Training Ukranian Civilians for War as a Potential Solution

Amid Putin’s attack on Ukraine, the UK started training Ukrainian civilians, including carpenters and office workers, since June 2022. The British Army believes that this training could provide useful lessons for training a future “citizen army” comprising everyday Brits, with talks of Brits possibly having to do the same. The General stressed the need for the public’s willingness to defend the UK against foreign adversaries.

The Need to Change the Public’s Mindset and the Possibility of Conscription

With the British Army at its smallest size in centuries, there is a growing belief that the public should be willing to defend the UK, which may require a shift in the mindset of Brits. However, it’s uncertain how significant the military would need to be, with the Armed forces minister James Heappey citing a combined force of 500,000 troops and civilians as an example. Though the Army chief doesn’t support conscription, he does encourage Brits to prepare for a possible call-up if NATO goes to war with Vladimir Putin.

Historical Context: When Did the UK Last Have Conscription?

Looking back at history, the UK implemented conscription when it declared war on Germany in 1939, requiring all males aged between 18 and 41 to register for service. This increased the number of men in active service during the first year of World War 2. Conscription continued until the last servicemen were demobbed in 1963.

NATO’s Call for Preparation and Sir Patrick’s Plea to Ordinary Britons

Chief of Nato’s military committee Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer called on the West to “prepare for an era of war”, stressing the importance of this preparation due to the increasing threat of conflict with Russia. Gen Sir Patrick made a similar plea to ordinary Britons at the International Armoured Vehicles Conference, emphasizing the need for national mobilization and the significance of preparing for a potential conflict with Russia based on Ukraine’s current situation.

In conclusion, the British Army’s “mission rehearsal” and the prospects of ordinary Brits potentially being called to fight Putin offer a somber reminder of the consequences of global conflict. As these discussions evolve, Brits may need to adapt to potential shifts in their roles as citizens to match the changing global landscape.