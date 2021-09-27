50 Cent Describes Parallels Between His Own Life and ‘Raising Kanan’ So Is It Based on a True Story?

Like Power, Raising Kanan tells a fictional story. But 50 Cent, an executive producer on the spinoff and the show’s narrator, told Sky News in July that he drew upon his childhood in Queens, N.Y.
For example, in one early scene on the show, Raq (Patina Miller) tells Kanan (Mekai Curtis) to return to a city park to fight the kids who beat him up.
“These are real things,” 50 Cent said. “Like, I experienced being roughed up in the park before my mom sent me back to the park, and I was just more afraid of her than the kids in the park, so I ended up going back to fight them instead of dealing with my mom.”
The rapper went on: “You deal with that, and it kind of changes your perspective. Like, ‘I’m not going to go back whining to my mother for her to send me back. I’ll handle it before she finds out that I’m scared or afraid of the other person.’ So it changed a part of my character in the very early stages.”