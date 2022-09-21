5-Year-Old Given Weeks to Live Asks to See Monsters for the Last Time – Neighbors Fulfill His Last Wish

Nick Hurdakis, Kira Hurdakis, and Alex | Nick Hurdakis and Alex | Source: Youtube.com/TheSpec | Facebook.com/hamiltonspectator

A terminally ill boy expressed strong desires to visit the haunted house to meet the monsters one last time. His family knew that they had to do something. Surprisingly, hundreds upon hundreds of monsters lined up outside the family’s home to fulfill the boy’s last wish.

Nick and Kira Hurdakis were Canadian parents who lived in Hamilton with their three children Alex, Kostas, and Eireen. The couple welcomed their second child. He was a typical baby. He reached all his milestones and was a sweet little brother to his older sibling.

Alex was 11 months old when he became ill. His parents took him to the walk-in clinic and were informed that he had a virus infection. His condition didn’t improve over several days. After that, the Hurdakises rushed little Alex to a local hospital. They were assured that the virus would disappear with time.



Diagnosis

Finally, Alex’s parents decided to take him to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, but the doctors told them the same thing — their son had a viral infection. Nick and Kira didn’t like the feeling so they contacted their Greek pediatrician, who had been in Canada for two years prior to Alex’s birth.

After a video conference with their doctor in Greece the couple was instructed to return to the hospital for a CT scan. On May 3, 2018, The Hurdakis married’s life was transformedThe test results were received. Little Alex was diagnosed as having a brain tumor that was the size of an almond and required immediate surgery.

A True Fighter

The surgery was performed to remove 95% of his tumor. His parents were informed that the remaining cancerous cells would be treated with chemotherapy and radiation. On May 11, however, he was released from the hospital. Nick and Kira received shocking news — their son had brain cancer.

Alex started his treatment and the doctors said that he would not be able to walk, talk, or eat orally. Nick and Kira were even warned that the tumor could grow again, which unfortunately was what happened. Their faith and love for Alex endured all.

A Ray of Sunshine

Paula Tzouanakis Anderson a close family friend said that Alex fought bravely despite his horrific ordeal. Anderson :

“Nothing stops this kid from lighting a room! He has proven them wrong many times over, he walks or runs sometimes, he plays with his siblings. He touches the lives of everyone he meets (sic).”

It was not an easy task for Nick and Kira to find the best care for their child and take care of his growing needs. Despite the challenges, they were strong and optimistic, not complaining about the circumstances that turned their lives upside down.

A heart-shattering revelation

The Hurdakis Family received heartbreaking news in September 2022: Alex’s experimental treatments, which had been helping him for more than four years, had stopped working. The Hurdakis family was devastated. Their precious little boy had died. He was able to spend a brief time with his family.

Parents Nick and Kira were shocked by the news but knew they had too be strong for Alex, their other children. However, they wanted to make the most of their time with their son.

Anderson observed that Alex’s five-year old family was willing to do whatever it took to make his dreams come true. Anderson visited Alex’s home on September 11, and said that Anderson was adamant about making his wishes come true. Alex, little A desire to go to haunted houses in Niagara Falls. His doctors recommended that he remain close to his home.

Beautiful Surprise

Anderson searched for inflatable Halloween decorations in order to fulfill Alex’s innocent desire. Anderson discussed the idea in conversation with her friends and was told to contact Crown Point Community Page on Facebook.

Anderson was pleasantly surprised when her post received traction. SurprisingIt took less than two days for it to come to pass. Halloween was early for Argyle Street Outside Alex’s house as the sun set on Wednesday September 14th.

Expecting the Unexpected

The street was full of neighbors, including adults and children who came together to help little Alex. Volunteers had set up stalls selling cotton candy, popcorn, face painting and popcorn. Nick took his boy with him through the crowd to see the amazing scene. He :

“We never expected so many people to help out. It was something else. There are no words.”

Meet His Favorite Monsters

Anderson was overwhelmed by the overwhelming response. She thanked everyone who brought a smile on Alex’s face. She shared:

“I knew it was going to be big, but I didn’t know it would be this big. [Alex] was waving to every single person in the crowd. He knew it was for him…. You could see the love in his eyes.”

The Hurdakis family was greeted by a host of monsters including zombies, ghostbusters, witches, Ghostbusters and Rubble from Paw Patrol. Many others came to greet Alex and show their affection and love. It was something that no one had expected, but it happened. Hamilton’s little boy had an unforgettable party.

Supporting the Family

Nick, who was a worker for a construction company, expressed his deepest gratitude to all those who made Alex feel special. Anderson created a crowdfunding site to support the family and help with Alex’s treatment.

As of September 20, Over 56,000 Canadian Dollars (approximately $42,000).Thousands of dollars have been donated to the GoFundMe page.

We are happy Alex enjoyed a great time with his favorite monsters, and we love the spirit of an early Halloween party. Please send your sincere prayers to this little boy.