5 Tips for Sitting All Day

The hip flexor stretches improve posture and reduce pain in the lower back, hips, and knees.

A foam roller placed on your upper legs can help to relax your hip flexors.

A dynamic movement like lunges can help you stretch your hip flexors as well as improve balance.

Get more advice at Insider’s Health Reference library.

Loading You are about to load.

Tight hip flexors don’t just affect your flexibility – they increase your chances of lower back, hip, and knee pain and injury, says Grayson Wickham, PT.Founding father of Movement Vault.

Medical term: Hip flexors refer to a grouping of muscles in your hips that is crucial for lower body movement.

Wickham says that people who spend a lot time sitting, such as those who do desk jobs, are most at risk of having tight hips. Because you sit, your hip flexors become shorter.

Your body will adapt to this tightened hip flexor position when you sit for hundreds or even thousands of hours.

Wickham suggests that tight hip flexors could be a sign of tight hip flexion.

The position of your pelvis and hips in front is anterior tilted (pulled forward).

Hip flexors pulling your pelvis forward cause an increase in arch in the lower back.

Refusing to extend your hips backwards.

Pain in your front hips

Pain in your knees

Hip flexor stretching is generally safe and can be very beneficial. Wickham cautions against stretching this area too soon.

A hip flexor muscle tear, or straight

A hip injury

A hip surgery

Stretches for your hip flexors

It is possible to decrease the risk of injury by incorporating active hip flexor stretching into your daily routine or before your workouts. Wickham suggests these five hip flexor exercises:

1. 1.





A foam roller may help improve flexibility.



Crystal Cox







Place your palms on the foam roller and place your middle leg about two inches above your knee. You can use your arms to move your body in small increments. The foam roller will then roll up and around your front thigh. Roll the same spot approximately five to six times. The foam roller should be moved towards your hip, on the upper leg. You can also use your arms and move your body with your arms so that the foam roller rolls up and down your thighs five or six more times. You can continue to do the same steps as before, but keep moving the foam roller upwards until you reach the hip bone. Each leg should take approximately 2 to 3 minutes.

Studies have demonstratedThe flexibility of foam rollers can be marginally improved before a workout. Wickham suggests that you start your workout with a foam roll stretch to help ease tension in your hips.

2. 2.

Place your front leg forward on your knees, and then get down on one knee. Bend your front leg at a 90-degree angle. The other leg should be folded back and pressed against a wall, couch, or bench. Keep your core engaged, your body upright, and your ankles straight while you increase the stretch. For 20 seconds, place your back leg on the couch or any other prop. You’ll feel the stretch on your front thigh, hip flexors, and the back of your knees. Allow yourself to relax for a while, but do not forget to stretch. Keep the position the same, but contract the glute muscles of your back leg. Hold for 20 seconds. This will increase your hip flexor stretch. Three reps each on each leg.

Notice:If you are in need of balance, you can grab a chair and an end table.

Wickham states that this is one the most effective active hipflexor stretches because it maximally extends the hip area and the thigh.

Active muscle contraction (when your butt contracts) is also a factor. “This active component is key as active stretching is far superior to passive stretching and yields much better results,”Wickham.

3. Couch stretch rotation

You can start in the same way as before, but with your back against the wall and your heel close your butt. As you move your upper body away from the back leg, keep your core engaged and straight. Ten seconds. Rotate as far and as fast as you can. It will feel in your hip flexor, and your front thigh. To increase your stretch, you can rotate further as long as you keep the stretch. You should do six reps per side.

The benefits of this stretch are the same as the previous, but with an active torso rotation that increases the intensity by incorporating more surrounding muscle, it offers additional challenges. Wickham adds that this stretch also targets your midsection, which allows you to stretch out more muscle groups.

4. Sprinters hip flexor stretch

With your back foot on a table, get on one knee. While bending your back, slide your leg forwards. Push your back leg and foot towards the ground. Straighten your back knee as best you can. You can increase the intensity of the stretch by moving your leg back. You can hold the stretch for 20 seconds while engaging your core muscles. The stretch will feel in your hips, thighs, and ankles. Slowly return to the original position. Between each rep, perform four repetitions of each leg.

This stretch can be used by anyone, no matter your level of experience. “The beauty about this stretch is that you don’t have to be extremely mobile to get into the stretching position, yet it is still a very effective active stretch,”Wickham.

5. Lunge hip flexor stretch





A great warm-up for a work out is lunge stretching.



Crystal Cox







Place your top foot on the ground and get down to one knee. Push your top foot towards the ground by lifting your back knee. Your leg should be straight and your foot should be above the ground. For 20 seconds, hold this position. Keep your weight on the back leg and keep it there for 20 seconds. You will feel the stretch in your ankle, hip, and thigh. Slowly lower your knee to the ground. Perform four reps per leg.

Wickham claims that this stretch works well for targeting the hip flexors as well the front of your leg, including the ankle. This will help you to be flexible and warm up for your next activity.

You can also improve your balance by stretching without support. “This stretch will improve your balance because you are in a narrow split stance position, with a narrow base of support, which is a challenging position for your balance. In addition, you don’t have your back toes on the ground — you have the top of your back foot on the ground, which can be challenging for a lot of people,”Wickham.

Insider’s takeaway

The best way to decrease your chances of injury to the hips, lower back, hips or knees is to stretch your hip Flexors.

Also, hip flexor stretching is a great way to improve flexibility. Wickham recommends hip flexor stretches at minimum two to three times per week.

Wickham warns that hip flexor stretching is not always comfortable. If you feel tingling, sharp pain or numbness after doing hip flexor stretches, you can either ease up or try a different one.

You should see a physical therapist if your hip pain persists after stretching or if it isn’t improving after one week.